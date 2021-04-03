ROCHESTER — St. Croix Preparatory Academy’s first-ever state tournament appearance was halted by a more frequent participant on Wednesday, March 31 at Rochester Mayo High School. Caledonia, which is qualified for state three of the past four seasons, pulled away for an 81-52 triumph in the Class AA state quarterfinals.
It was the 20th consecutive victory for Caledonia (22-1), which advances to face Minneapolis North in the state semifinals on Wednesday, April 7 at the Target Center. The Polars (15-1) defeated North Moose Lake/Willow River 71-40 in their quarterfinal game.
Addison Metcalf scored 20 points to lead the Lions (20-2), who entered the state tournament on a 14-game winning streak. Andrew Howard added 14 points for SCPA, which trailed 40-29 at halftime and was outscored 41-23 in the second half.
Caledonia received a game-high 22 points from Jackson Koepke and 21 points from Sam Privet. Austin Klug also chipped in with 17 points.
SCPA 65, TCA/GR 53
The Lions captured their first-ever state bid with a 65-53 victory over Twin Cities Academy/Great River in the Section 4AA championship game on Thursday, March 25 at SCPA.
Andrew Howard poured in a game-high 24 points for the Lions, who also received 17 points from Teige Lethert and 13 from Addison Metcalf.
This was the 14th consecutive victory for the Lions, who were No. 8 in the final Class AA state rankings.
