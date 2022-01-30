The St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys basketball team outscored St. Paul Central 33-24 in the second half to pull out a 56-48 nonconference victory on Monday, Jan. 24 at SCPA. Erich Schultz supplied a team-high 13 points for the Lions (3-4 Skyline, 7-8), who also received nine points apiece from Chase Hanson and Peyton Gremmels.
Jakobe Baer-Taki of St. Paul Central (5-10) led all scorers with 20 points.
• The Lions trailed by just a point at halftime, but faded in the second half of a 70-54 Skyline Conference loss to New Life Academy on Jan. 21 at SCPA. Gremmels finished with 15 points to lead SCPA, which also received 14 points from Cade Hanson and 13 from Patrick Brown.
Kollin Kaemingk led the Eagles (5-1, 10-3) with 25 points.
SCPA girls top Hope Academy
Ruthanna Doely exploded for 36 points to send the SCPA girls basketball team to a 63-25 nonconference victory over Hope Academy on Jan. 25 at SCPA. Nora Fuerstenberg added nine points for the Lions (2-4 Skyline, 9-8), who outscored Hope Academy 29-6 in the second half.
• Megan Salgado scored a game-high 27 points as New Life Academy upended the Lions 68-67 in a Skyline Conference game on Jan. 21 at NLA.
Ivy Lothenbach paced SCPA with 24 points while Doely followed with 18 points.
