In a battle of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class AA, Gabe Ganz led a balanced attack to send Blake to a 71-57 nonconference boys basketball victory over St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at SCPA.
The undefeated and seventh-ranked Bears (6-0) ended SCPA’s 34-game winning streak in regular season games dating back to Feb. 21, 2019 when the Lions lost to Cristo Rey Jesuit.
SCPA’s Andrew Howard led all scorers with 22 points while teammates Teige Lethert and Peyton Gremmels finished with 15 and 10 points in the losing effort. The ninth-ranked Lions remain undefeated in Skyline Conference play at 4-0, but fell to 6-1 overall.
Theo Liu added 14 points for the Bears, who built a 39-32 halftime lead.
• Addison Metcalf poured in 26 points as the Lions pulled away for an 81-61 nonconference victory at Providence Academy (4-3) on Thursday, Jan. 28. Howard contributed 14 points and Gremmels added 13 for the Lions, who led by just three points at halftime.
SCPA girls drop two
Ruthanna Doely scored 20 points and Lauryn Schutz finished with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough for the SCPA girls in a 68-56 nonconference loss at Blake on Monday, Feb. 1. Emma Ylonen chipped in with 11 points for the Lions (1-3 Skyline, 1-6), who trailed 35-24 at halftime.
• Maddyn Greenway and Grace Counts each scored 18 points to propel Providence Academy to a 68-23 nonconference victory over the Lions on Thursday, Jan. 28 at SCPA. Doely led SCPA with nine points and Ylonen added eight points.
