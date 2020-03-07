After winning its first two Section 4AA tournament games, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy girls basketball team was stopped by third-seeded Concordia Academy 84-24 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Concordia Academy.

Ivane Tensale scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Beacons, who burst out to a 41-11 halftime lead.

Lauryn Schutz finished with eight points to lead the Lions, who finished the season with a 8-20 record.

• Ruthanna Doely poured in 21 points to help send SCPA to a 56-38 victory over sixth-seeded St. Paul Academy in the second round of the Section 4AA tournament on Feb. 27 at SPA. Schutz scored 12 points and Grace Christenson added 11 for the 11th-seeded Lions, who led 29-17 at the intermission.

SCPA opened the postseason with a 51-15 victory over Hiawatha Collegiate High School.

Lions earn top seed

The SCPA boys basketball team closed out an undefeated regular season with a comfortable 66-31 nonconference home victory over St. Paul Harding on Friday, Feb. 28.

Addison Metcalf finished with 15 points to lead the fourth-ranked Lions, who opened up a 32-13 halftime lead. Daniel McCarrell totaled 11 points and Zach Doely added 10 for SCPA.

The Lions (14-0 Skyline, 25-0) received the top seed for the Section 4AA tournament and will host the winner of No. 8 Hiawatha Collegiate High School vs. No. 9 St. Paul Humboldt in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 7 at SCPA.

The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 and the finals will take place on Friday, March 13 at St. Thomas Academy.

