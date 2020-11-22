Nicholas Schlender
Football
Doing much of his work without the ball, Nicholas Schlender contributed plenty for the offense while leading the Stillwater football team to a hard-fought 16-0 victory over East Ridge in their regular season finale on Nov. 11.
The senior fullback rushed nine times for a team-high 70 yards and also caught two passes for 33 yards to help lead the Ponies to their first victory over the Raptors since 2012. For the season, Schlender has carried 19 times for 125 yards (6.6 avg.) and leads the team with 17 receptions for 167 yards (9.8 avg.).
Michael Cowley
Football
Saving its best defensive effort for arguably its biggest game of the season, the Stillwater football team limited East Ridge to just 171 yards while posting its second shutout of the season in a 16-0 win.
Linebacker Michael Cowley played a key role for the Ponies, finishing with six solo tackles and one assisted tackle. He also forced a fumble and finished with 16 defensive points to help the Ponies claim their first league title since 2012.
Stillwater (4-2) will host Centennial (3-4) in a Class 6A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.