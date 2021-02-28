Amber Scalia
Girls basketball
A steady performer on both ends of the court, Amber Scalia has helped keep the Stillwater girls basketball team on top of the Suburban East Conference standings this season.
The junior guard scored 21 points in the Ponies’ 85-60 victory over 10th-ranked Forest Lake and added a team-high 23 points in a victory over Park. Scalia is averaging 18.5 points per game this season, but is a disruptive force on defense as well for the fifth-ranked Ponies.
Stillwater (12-0 SEC, 12-0) hosts Woodbury in a conference game on Feb. 26.
Alex Hulteen
Boys Nordic skiing
In a season that has been anything but typical, Alex Hulteen is a steady leader at the top of the lineup for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team.
The junior was the top finisher for the Ponies in a loss to second-ranked Forest Lake on Feb. 18, but took top honors as Stillwater defeated Mounds View and Irondale in a triangular meet at Battle Creek on Feb. 22. Hulteen finished the 5-kilometer freestyle race in a winning time of 15:49.
The Ponies are set to compete in the Section 4 Meet on March 3 at Battle Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.