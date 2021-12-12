Amber Scalia
Girls basketball
Poised for a big season, Amber Scalia is off to a strong start while leading the Stillwater girls basketball team to three straight victories.
The senior is averaging 26 points per game. After tossing in 28 points in the season opener, the University of St. Thomas recruit scored 31 points in Stillwater’s 70-66 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Dec. 4. In the process, she became just the fourth player to score 1,000 career points for the Ponies, joining a list that also includes Sara Scalia (2,610), Alexis Pratt (1,989) and Alena Martens (1,258).
Jawahn Cockfield
Wrestling
Trailing by four points with a long Suburban East Conference winning streak on the line, Jawahn Cockfield delivered for the Stillwater wrestling team in a 33-31 victory over Forest Lake.
The Ponies trailed 31-27 going into the final match against the Rangers. A decision wasn’t going to be enough, but Cockfield came through with a pin in the third period to lift the Ponies to their 30th straight conference dual meet victory. Cockfield also posted a 2-1 record to place second as the fourth-ranked Ponies won an a nine-team invite at Faribault on Dec. 4.
