Ana Weaver and Matthew Folden were recently named this year’s recipients of the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship, which is presented each year to a female and male senior-athlete at Stillwater Area High School who displays character, leadership, citizenship, scholarship and athletic ability.
The award is named in honor of McLaughlin, a former Ponies athlete, fan, radio announcer and newspaper columnist whose “Jim’s Jabs” column was a weekly fixture in the Stillwater Gazette. Winners of the award are determined by the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship committee. To qualify as a finalist for the $2,500 scholarship, candidates must have been selected the Most Valuable Athlete for a Stillwater varsity team.
Weaver was a three-sport standout for the Ponies, earning all-conference honors in cross country, track and field, and Nordic skiing and qualifying for state in all three. She earned a total of 10 varsity letters.
Weaver, who will continue her running career at Brigham Young University, claimed an individual state championship in cross country as a junior in 2019. After the 2020 MSHSL cross country state meet was canceled due to COVID-19, Weaver also took the top spot in the state equivalent — the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase — by a nearly 45-second margin.
She was twice named the Minnesota Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year. Weaver also set the Minnesota all-time state record for a girls cross country 5-kilometer race when she crossed the line in 16:42 to win a race at Forest Lake last fall.
After having her junior track season canceled, Weaver wrapped up her prep career this spring with an individual state title in the 3,200 meters and a third-place finish in the 1,600 meters.
Weaver, who also received the Minnesota Ms. Track and Field Award, holds Stillwater school records in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events. Each of those records stood for four decades or longer before she broke them.
In girls Nordic skiing, Weaver also earned all-conference honors and competed in two state meets for a team which placed third at state in 2019 and 2020.
Weaver also received the St. Paul Area Athena Award for SAHS in 2021.
An outstanding student who graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, Weaver was a member of the National Honor Society for three years also served on the SAHS Student Council as its treasurer in 2019-20. She is also active in her church and has contributed to several community service projects.
Folden is a two-time all-conference performer who was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA champion Stillwater boys soccer team.
A three-year letterwinner for the Ponies, Folden was a member of Stillwater’s Class AA state championship team that finished with a 19-2-1 record in 2018. He received all-conference honors for a team that slipped to 7-7-4 and placed sixth in the SEC with a 3-3-3 record in 2019, but helped lead the way back to the top of the conference and section while serving as a captain last fall.
Folden, a midfielder, scored six goals and finished with three assists as a senior when the Ponies captured their fourth section title in five seasons.
Away from the pitch, Folden achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher each of the last three years. He also earned a 4.0 GPA while taking classes at Century College. After five years of taking Spanish, he also earned his legal bilingual certification.
Folden is expected to continue his playing career as a member of the first-ever men’s soccer team at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.
Jim McLaughlin Scholarship Award recipients
1981 — Laura Indereiden
1982 — Roger Roettger, Jr.
1983 — Dave Oden
1984 — Sara Howard
1985 — Kathy Jedrezek
1986 — Mike Brown
1987 — Kris Hansen
1988 — Danelle Zaspel and Sharm Scheuerman
1989 — Shannon Riley and Roger Coppa
1990 — Sara Hawkins and Rod Lundberg
1991 — Kellei Arkell and Glenn Harris
1992 — Holly Hargroder and Justen Seim
1993 — Renne Marie Kinney and Erik Bunce
1994 — Kelley Hudson and Chad Rogness
1995 — Carrie Palmer and Michael Schreifels
1996 — Kristine Scholz and Aaron Runk
1997 — Tai Thorsheim and Adam Runk
1998 — Jessica Kunz and Luke Watson
1999 — Molly Campbell and Andy Berg
2000 — Cally Stewart and Paul Dexter
2001 — Megan Fuches and Dain Larson
2002 — Jessie Preiner and Josh Matel
2003 — Katie Stalland and Mike Blythe
2004 — Paige Bromen and Andrew Schmiesing
2005 — Sara Stalland and Kevin Gullikson
2006 — Colleen Kopel and Connor Anderson
2007 — Maggie Lopac and Joe Stormont
2008 — Angie Wieden and Reid Gilbertson
2009 — Taylor Stippel and Luke Dewall
2010 — Jessie Diggins and Gabe Hanson
2011 — Kristin Sahr and Brett Ylonen
2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Tom Linner
2013 — Hannah Heacox and Sean Bjork
2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg and Nathan Purdie
2015 — Megan Weaver and Ethan Stanley
2016 — Ellie Hill and Sam Hanson
2017 — Claire Patterson and Patrick Allan
2018 — Hannah Beech and Robert Niemann
2019 — Samantha Chang and Lars Dewall
2020 — Catherine Monty and Trey Kruse
2021 — Ana Weaver and Matthew Folden
