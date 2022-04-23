Four additional seniors at Stillwater Area High School have signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college.
Distance runner Jonathan Roux signed on to run cross country and track with the University of St. Thomas, which recently moved from NCAA Division III to Division I.
Ryan McDowell and Thomas Rosengren each chose to continue their track and field careers at Minnesota State University, Mankato while kicker Connor Parker signed with the football team at Waldorf University, an NAIA Division II program.
This is the latest group of student-athletes accepting college scholarships. Nine Ponies participated in National Signing Day on Nov. 10, 2021 during the early period and six more signed when the regular period for signing NCAA Division I and II athletes opened on Feb. 2. Roux, McDowell, Rosengren and Parker are now added to the list.
The SAHS seniors who signed an NLI this fall were Eva Johns (Minnesota-women’s swimming and diving), Hunter Lyden (Minnesota-wrestling), CJ Fredkove (St. Thomas-women’s soccer), Caroline Monty (St. Thomas-women’s golf), Keira Murphy (St. Thomas-softball), Amber Scalia (St. Thomas-women’s basketball), Hanna Beard (Liberty-women’s lacrosse), Lizzie Holder (Colorado-women’s basketball) and Gaby LaFavor (University of Missouri — Kansas City-softball).
Eric Liveringhouse (Air Force-men’s golf), Gracie Bancroft (Grant Valley State-women’s lacrosse), Carter Bies (Maryville-men’s lacrosse), Vincent Burkhart (Georgian Court-men’s lacrosse), Cade Koenig (Waldorf-football) and Mason Wilson (Minnesota-Duluth-football) finalized their college plans during the current signing period that began in early February.
Several other SAHS athletes recently announced their intentions to compete with NCAA Division III programs, which are not allowed to provide athletic scholarships.
That list includes: Austin Buck (Wisconsin-Eau Claire-baseball), Mason Buck (St. Olaf-baseball), Olivia Foss (Wisconsin-River Falls-volleyball), Parker Gilchrist (Minnesota-Morris-baseball), Katie Hardtke (Luther College-women’s basketball), Hadley Johnson (Pomona College-women’s soccer), Dylan Magistad (Bethel-men’s soccer and men’s tennis), Tanner Voight (Wisconsin-Superior-baseball), Josh Wallace (Morningside University-baseball), and Adelee Wrightsman (Luther College-women’s swimming and diving).
Listed below are the responses to a short questionaire completed by the Stillwater athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent.
Ryan McDowell
College attending — Minnesota State University (Mankato)
Sport — Track and field.
Why Mankato? — I really liked the campus and it’s a great school for track and the major I want to do.
Major/academic interests — Biology/Bio Chemistry.
Other SAHS Activities — Football and Link Crew.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — When we won sections for track & field.
Connor Parker
College attending — Waldorf University
Sport — Football
Why Waldorf? — It felt like the best fit for me.
Major/academic interests — Exercise science.
Other SAHS Activities — Soccer.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state with the soccer team.
Thomas Rosengren
College attending — Minnesota State University (Mankato)
Sport — Track and field
Why Mankato? — Awesome Division II program. I knew if I went D2 I’d be going to Mankato. The girls just won the national championship, and the men are ranked very high nationally. Also, for track, the facilities are unbeaten for northern schools.
Major/academic interests — Finance/Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Football, cross country, and orchestra.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — I have so many memories from track, but one of them is from last year. At the time, me and Soel, a ninth-grader from Stillwater at the time, were running the 400 in sections to qualify for state. I pulled my hammy a few weeks before, so things weren’t going as planned, to say the least. The gun goes off and I get the lead like normal, but this time I was saving myself from the pain because my hammy hurt so badly. So Soel started to catch me on the final third turn. He says, well we are both running, “LETS GO TR” and the rest is history. I ended up taking off because there was no way in hell I was losing, and we both ended up getting the first and second spot to go to state.
Jonathan Roux
College attending — University of St. Thomas
Sport — Cross country, track and field.
Why St. Thomas? — I chose St. Thomas because it will give me many opportunities to succeed and develop as a student, person and athlete.
Major/academic interests — Business/Accounting.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience at Stillwater was our team winning sections during cross country last year.
