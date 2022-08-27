Decorated members of the recent class of Stillwater Area High School graduates, CJ Fredkove and Dylan Magistad are this year’s recipients of the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship Award.
The McLaughlin Scholarship is presented each year to a female and male senior-athlete at SAHS who displays character, leadership, citizenship, scholarship and athletic ability.
The award is named in honor of McLaughlin, a former Ponies athlete, fan, radio announcer and newspaper columnist whose “Jim’s Jabs” column was a weekly fixture in the Stillwater Gazette. Winners of the award are determined by the Jim McLaughlin Scholarship committee. To qualify as a finalist for the $2,500 scholarship, candidates must have been selected the Most Valuable Athlete for a Stillwater varsity team.
This year’s honorees checked a lot of boxes.
Fredkove, who is continuing her soccer career at the University of St. Thomas, was a standout performer for the Ponies on the pitch and in alpine skiing. She earned a total of 10 varsity letters while playing for seven conference and nine section championship teams — contributing to two state championship teams and two state runner-ups.
A four-year letterwinner in soccer, Fredkove served as captain for two seasons and was named the team’s Most Valuable Athlete after leading the Ponies to conference and section titles before claiming the program’s first girls soccer state championship since 1998.
In four seasons with Fredkove on the team, Stillwater compiled a 60-8-9 record.
She was also voted the Most Valuable Athlete after leading the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team to a runner-up finish at state. It was the second MVP award for Fredkove, who similarly honored after her junior season.
Fredkove contributed to Stillwater’s state championship team in 2018 and another state runner-up finish in 2020.
Fredkove was also SAHS’s recipient of the Athena Award, which honors student-athletes for their athletic achievements. She was a two-time all-state honoree in alpine skiing and once in soccer.
In addition to posting a 4.00-plus weighted grade point average, Fredkove served on the SAHS Student Council and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Magistad was also an outstanding student and leader for the Stillwater boys soccer and tennis teams, finishing with a weighted grade point average above 4.0. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, was actively involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Link Crew at SAHS, which assists students making the transition to high school.
Magistad plans to continue his athletic and academic career at Bethel University as a member of the soccer and tennis teams.
He served as captain and was a two-time Most Valuable Athlete in tennis at Stillwater, earning All-Suburban East Conference honors four times — despite having the entire 2020 season wiped out due to COVID-19.
Much of his career was spent at first singles and he finished among the top four with younger brother and doubles partner Carter Magistad in the competitive Section 4AA tournament the past two seasons.
Magistad was a steady performer and leader for the Ponies in boys soccer while also earning all-conference honors in that sport. He contributed to Stillwater’s state championship in 2018 and also propelled the team to additional section titles in 2020 and 2021.
Jim McLaughlin Scholarship Award recipients
1981 — Laura Indereiden
1982 — Roger Roettger, Jr.
1983 — Dave Oden
1984 — Sara Howard
1985 — Kathy Jedrezek
1986 — Mike Brown
1987 — Kris Hansen
1988 — Danelle Zaspel and Sharm Scheuerman
1989 — Shannon Riley and Roger Coppa
1990 — Sara Hawkins and Rod Lundberg
1991 — Kellei Arkell and Glenn Harris
1992 — Holly Hargroder and Justen Seim
1993 — Renne Marie Kinney and Erik Bunce
1994 — Kelley Hudson and Chad Rogness
1995 — Carrie Palmer and Michael Schreifels
1996 — Kristine Scholz and Aaron Runk
1997 — Tai Thorsheim and Adam Runk
1998 — Jessica Kunz and Luke Watson
1999 — Molly Campbell and Andy Berg
2000 — Cally Stewart and Paul Dexter
2001 — Megan Fuches and Dain Larson
2002 — Jessie Preiner and Josh Matel
2003 — Katie Stalland and Mike Blythe
2004 — Paige Bromen and Andrew Schmiesing
2005 — Sara Stalland and Kevin Gullikson
2006 — Colleen Kopel and Connor Anderson
2007 — Maggie Lopac and Joe Stormont
2008 — Angie Wieden and Reid Gilbertson
2009 — Taylor Stippel and Luke Dewall
2010 — Jessie Diggins and Gabe Hanson
2011 — Kristin Sahr and Brett Ylonen
2012 — Allison Eder-Zdechlik and Tom Linner
2013 — Hannah Heacox and Sean Bjork
2014 — Sidnee Ronsberg and Nathan Purdie
2015 — Megan Weaver and Ethan Stanley
2016 — Ellie Hill and Sam Hanson
2017 — Claire Patterson and Patrick Allan
2018 — Hannah Beech and Robert Niemann
2019 — Samantha Chang and Lars Dewall
2020 — Catherine Monty and Trey Kruse
2021 — Ana Weaver and Matthew Folden
2022 — CJ Fredkove and Dylan Magistad
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.