Ethan Cannon and Elise Jensen claimed the men’s and women’s titles in the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon on Saturday, July 30 in Stillwater.

Cannon, who also won the Lift Bridge 10-mile race in Bayport in late June, finished the half marathon in a winning time of 1:06:48. The Minneapolis resident finished nearly 12 minutes ahead of runner-up Paul Ellis (1:18:27) of North Oaks.

