Ethan Cannon and Elise Jensen claimed the men’s and women’s titles in the St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon on Saturday, July 30 in Stillwater.
Cannon, who also won the Lift Bridge 10-mile race in Bayport in late June, finished the half marathon in a winning time of 1:06:48. The Minneapolis resident finished nearly 12 minutes ahead of runner-up Paul Ellis (1:18:27) of North Oaks.
Jensen of Bloomer, Wis., finished the race in 1:21:26. Cathleen Bramer of Eagan placed second in a time of 1:25:07.
More than 1,000 runners participated in the race, with more than half (564) of those running the half marathon.
Allan Severude of Woodbury topped the 10-kilometer field with a time of 37:35 and Elizabeth Christensen of Northfield won the female division in a time of 46:35.
It was a tight battle for the top spot in the 5-kilometer race, with 16-year-old Will Lieberman (17:50) of St. Paul holding off Andrew Dahl (17:51), also of St. Paul, by just one second.
Joanne Donnelly, 15, of Lakeville was the top female finisher in a time of 19:18, which was good enough for third overall.
This is the third of five races in the St. Croix Valley conducted by Run Stillwater this season. The Gopher to Badger Half Marathon is slated for Aug. 13 and the Stillwater Boom Site Log Run will take place on Sept. 17.
St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon
Place Name Age Residence Time
1 Ethan Cannon 25 Minneapolis 1:06:48
2 Paul Ellis 42 North Oaks 1:18:27
3 Anthony Holewinski 32 Minneapolis 1:18:44
4 Camden Sulzle 20 Redwood Falls 1:19:33
5 Adam Duerr 39 Minneapolis 1:23:23
6 Taylor Huffman 26 Woodbury 1:25:09
7 Dan Bullinger 26 Washington D.C 1:25:13
8 Evan Gill 23 North St Paul 1:27:11
9 Luke Carlson 42 Minneapolis 1:27:21
10 Matt Dineen 37 Minneapolis 1:28:31
1 Elise Jensen 31 Bloomer, Wis. 1:21:26
2 Cathleen Bramer 28 Eagan 1:25:07
3 Lauren Rice 31 Richfield 1:26:21
4 Melissa Cabak 28 Maple Grove 1:26:32
5 Sarah Brenner 38 Eau Claire, Wis. 1:32:27
6 Shannon Bolter 29 St. Louis Park 1:32:30
7 Gabriella Auspos 31 Spicer 1:33:10
8 Allison Kenefick 18 Rosemount 1:34:25
9 Lydia Jacobson 18 Rosemount 1:34:28
10 Nandini Satsangi 21 Minneapolis 1:35:04
Place Name Age Residence Time
1 Allan Severude 56 Woodbury 37:35
2 David Guaman 51 Andover 38:14
3 Chris Welter 37 Bloomington 38:45
4 Dario Lavelle 12 Sykesville, Md. 40:01
5 Drew Baillargeon 34 Houlton, Wis. 41:18
6 Todd Morris 44 Cottage Grove 43:03
7 Servando Sanchez 50 Osceola, Wis. 45:40
8 Jonathan Watkins 46 Vadnais Heights 47:00
9 Scott Bruzek 45 Sauk Rapids 48:33
10 Ryan Willger 38 Hudson, Wis. 48:34
1 Siri Shaqra 35 Northfield 46:35
2 Elizabeth Christensen 35 Northfield 46:35
3 Nicole Krenner 50 Woodbury 47:57
4 Amanda Schumacher 29 Rochester 49:08
5 Kari Best 47 Colfax, Wis. 49:45
6 Jennifer Trost 39 Bayport 50:03
7 Jill Baranowski 33 Vernon Hills, Ill. 50:21
8 Michelle Redman 53 Owatonna 51:01
9 Jacqueline Weidenbauer 34 Woodbury 51:35
10 Melanie Charette 29 Prescott, Wis. 52:14
Place Name Age Residence Time
1 Will Lieberman 16 St. Paul 17:50
2 Andrew Dahl 42 St. Paul 17:51
3 Robb Volkenant 38 Houlton, Wis. 19:36
4 Shane Arnold 18 St. Charles 20:11
5 Tim Mead 57 Woodbury 21:54
6 Sean McAfee 50 Stillwater 22:27
7 Craig McCoy 69 Woodbury 22:36
8 Jake Dingman 25 Bloomington 22:48
9 Zach Curran 12 Brielle, N.J. 22:55
10 Robert Alger 56 Stillwater 23:07
1 Joanne Donnelly 15 Lakeville 19:18
2 Lynn Stiff 36 Fort Collins, Col. 21:17
3 Kara Hempy-Mayer 47 Northield 22:38
4 Teresa Shah 16 Brooklyn Park 22:46
5 Vicki Curran 52 Brielle, N.J. 23:50
6 Joanna Cheyka 51 Inver Grove Heights 23:59
7 Abby Bradley 13 Stillwater 24:32
8 Claire Ackerson 55 Stillwater 24:54
9 Emma Bartz 33 Downing, Wis. 25:29
10 Heidi Gilde 46 Stillwater 26:08
