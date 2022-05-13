EAGAN — Despite finishing first in just two of 18 events, the Stillwater girls track and field team racked up enough points to prevail in the True Team Section 2AAA Meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Eagan High School.
The Ponies outlasted White Bear Lake 891-808.5 for the title while Eagan followed in third with 667 points.
The eight section champions and four wild card teams will advance to the Class AAA True Team state meet, which is scheduled for Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies have failed to qualify for True Team state just seven times in the past 29 seasons.
Both of Stillwater’s first-place finishes came from junior Sophia Roskoski, who won the 100 hurdles in a time of 16.25 and also took top honors in the pole vault after clearing 10-6.
The pole vault was a strong event for the Ponies as teammates Peyton Pfannenstein (9-6) and Marcella Wait (9-6) followed in fourth and fifth place.
Brooke Elfert helped propel the Ponies with a third-place finish in the 3,200 meters (12:01.34) and a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:27.55). Morgan Peterman (2:21.01) and Avery Braunshausen (2:27.59) finished second and fourth in the 800 meters.
Stillwater featured three of the top six finishers in the 400 meters, led by Kayla Nelson in third place with a time of 1:01.62. Karina Fisher (1:02.26) and Liberty Quast (1:03.56) followed in fourth and sixth.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 891; 2. White Bear Lake 808.5; 3. Eagan 667; 4. Woodbury 600; 5. Hastings 532.5; 6. East Ridge 482; 7. Park 358; 8. Tartan 334.
Stillwater results
100 — 7. Eva Stafne 13.00; 12. Cayman Pagel 13.36; 14. Angela Taylor 13.45.
200 — 5. Cayman Pagel 26.63; 8. Eva Stafne 27.24; 9. Mary Slowinski 27.88.
400 — 3. Kayla Nelson 1:01.62; 4. Karina Fischer 1:02.26; 6. Liberty Quast 1:03.56.
800 — 2. Morgan Peterman 2:21.01; 4. Avery Braunshausen 2:27.59; 9. Ann McGlynn 2:33.62.
1,600 — 4. Brooke Elfert 5:27.55; 7. Abigail Rupnow 5:42.50; 11. Elly Flaherty 5:53.11.
3,200 — 3. Brooke Elfert 12:01.34; 5. Stella Hicks 12:36.42; 10. Meredith Christensen 13:08.96.
100 hurdles — 1. Sophia Roskoski 16.25; 5. Chelsea Stahl 17.71; 8. Nora Wilcek 18.22.
300 hurdles — 5. Lucy Wilcek 50.81; 6. Chelsea Stahl 51.36; 7. Anna Bushlack 52.28.
4x100 relay — 3. Stillwater, 51.89.
4x200 relay — 4. Stillwater, 1:50.00.
4x400 relay — 2. Stillwater, 4:04.50.
4x800 relay — 2. Stillwater, 9:56.92.
Long jump — 4. Cayman Pagel 16-5 1/4; 9. Madison Truhlsen 15-5 3/4; 17. Megan Palmer 13-10.
Triple jump — 5. Nora Wilcek 32-9 1/2; 9. Karina Fischer 31-3 1/4; 16. Sadie Bettendorf 29-8.
Shot put — 4. Kylie Galowitz 33-6 1/4; 10. Marcella Wait 28-2; 11. Karley Galowitz 27-10 1/2.
Discus — 5. Kylie Galowitz 94-6; 5. Marcella Wait 91-2; 12. Maysen Puhrmann 76-1.
High jump — 6. Kayla Kajer 4-8; T16. Sadie Bettendorf 4-4; T16. Morgan Delaney 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Sophia Roskoski 10-6; 4. Peyton Pfannenstein 9-6; 5. Marcella Wait 9-6.
Ponies 3rd at Edina
At Edina, the Ponies finished third out of eight teams in the Edina Invitational on Friday, May 6 at the Edina Community Center.
Cayman Pagel won the long jump for Stillwater with a distance of 17-2 while Sophia Roskoski tied for first in the pole vault after clearing 10-0.
Morgan Peterman finished second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:19.37 and Avery Braunshausen placed third in the rarely contested 600-meter race with a time of 1:45.15.
Team standings
1. Eden Prairie 154; 2. Edina 152; 3. Stillwater 103; 4. Bloomington Jefferson 93.5; 5. Chanhassen 72.5; 6. Centennial 68; 7. East Ridge 41; 8. Bloomington Kennedy 9.
Stillwater results
100 — 6. Eva Stafne 13.14; 11. Cayman Pagel 13.59; 14. Angela Taylor 13.67.
200 — 3. Cayman Pagel 27.16; 14. Mary Slowinski 29.11.
400 — 6. Karina Fischer 1:03.05; 10. Kayla Nelson 1:04.42; 12. Liberty Quast 1:05.05.
600 — 3. Avery Braunshausen 1:45.15.
800 — 2. Morgan Peterman 2:19.37; 6. Ann McGlynn 2:31.91; 8. Lauren Willhaus 2:35.21.
1,600 — 8. Abigail Rupnow 5:47.06; 18. Elly Flaherty 6:03.78; 23. Lillian Smith 6:38.12.
3,200 — 5. Stella Hicks 12:15.12; 15. Meredith Christensen 12:57.92; 16. Brooke Elfert 12:58.36.
100 hurdles — 6. Nora Wilcek 17.89; 7. Chelsea Stahl 17.90.
300 hurdles — 4. Chelsea Stahl 50.68; 5. Luci Wilcek 51.58; 8. Anna Bushlack 52.17.
4x100 relay — 3. Stillwater (Katherine Fischer, Eva Stafne, Cayman Pagel and Angela Taylor) 51.74.
4x200 relay — 5. Stillwater (Mary Slowinski, Katherine Fischer, Morgan Delaney and Ava Erickson) 1:52.40.
4x400 relay — 5. Stillwater (Liberty Quast, Avery Braunshausen, Anna Bushlack and Karina Fischer) 4:20.89.
4x800 relay — 3. Stillwater (Abigail Rupnow, Ann McGlynn, Lauren Willhaus and Brooke Elfert) 10:05.62.
Long jump — 1. Cayman Pagel 17-2; 13. Megan Palmer 14-2; 14. Maya Howard 14-1 3/4.
Triple jump — 4. Nora Wilcek 33-2 1/4; 10. Karina Fischer 30-3; 11. Jonna Swanson 29-11 1/4.
Shot put — 6. Kylie Galowitz 33-10; 11. Karley Galowitz 29-7; 12. Marcella Wait 28-10.
Discus — 7. Marcella Wait 97-10; 10. Kylie Galowitz 90-8; 13. Maysen Puhrmann 82-6.
High jump — 6. Morgan Delaney 4-10; 11. Kayla Kajer 4-8; 16. Sadie Bettendorf 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Sophia Roskoski 10-0; 5. Marcella Wait 9-6; 7. Peyton Pfannenstein 9-0.
