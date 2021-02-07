Kendall Rogers
Gymnastics
It was a successful season opener for the Stillwater gymnastics team, which knocked off Suburban East Conference rival East Ridge 140.65-138.025 on Jan. 28 at SAHS.
Kendall Rogers delivered Stillwater’s only first-place finish in an individual event while winning the vault with a score of 9.275. Her steady contributions throughout the night also gave her the top all-around score of 35.4, just ahead of teammate Norah Bates (34.7).
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) were also scheduled to host Woodbury on Feb. 4.
Cash Jaeger
Boys alpine skiing
The season started late, but the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team has quickly established itself as the team to beat again this season.
Cash Jaeger, who helped lead the Ponies to conference and section titles before placing second at state a year ago, has set the pace in each of Stillwater’s first two SEC meets this season. The freshman led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies at Afton Alps in the season opener and also finished first overall in the team’s second race at Wild Mountain.
Stillwater is slated to return to Afton Alps for an SEC meet on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
