Lauren Riniker
Girls alpine skiing
The Stillwater girls alpine skiing team just wrapped up its ninth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship and senior Lauren Riniker has played a key role in the team’s success thus far.
Riniker has been a steady performer for the Ponies all season, finishing with a team-high 126 individual points overall. She placed fifth behind teammates CJ Fredkove and Brenna Kahn in a conference event at Afton Alps on Feb. and she also finished fourth in the team’s second SEC competition on Feb. 2 at Wild Mountain.
Max Shikenjanski
Boys basketball
After becoming the program’s first-ever freshman to earn all-conference honors a year ago, Max Shikenjanski has been the most consistent scorer for the Stillwater boys basketball team this winter.
The sophomore guard is averaging 20 points per game for the Ponies, including 23 and 26 points in recent losses to Mounds View and Irondale. Earlier this season, Shikenjanski poured in 36 points during a 68-66 loss against White Bear Lake.
The Ponies (2-8 SEC, 2-8) are scheduled to host Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 19.
