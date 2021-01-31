Alexis Pratt

Girls basketball

The Stillwater girls basketball team is off to another strong start this season and Alexis Pratt is one of the experienced returning players leading the charge.

The senior point guard scored 15 points with seven rebounds, five steals and seven assists in a 77-45 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 26. Pratt, a Nebraska Omaha recruit, also provided 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 73-38 triumph at Woodbury.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) are scheduled to host Roseville in a league game on Jan. 29.

Will Whittington

Boys swimming and diving

It was worth the wait for Will Whittington and the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team, who knocked off Mounds View 96.5-75.5 in the season opener on Jan. 21 at Stillwater Middle School.

Whittington anchored Stillwater’s 200 medley relay team that set a conference record in the first event of the night. He followed with individual victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, setting conference and school records in the 50 free and another conference record in the 100 free.

Stillwater (1-0 SEC, 1-0) was slated to host Cretin-Derham Hall in a dual meet on Jan. 29.

