Alexis Pratt
Girls track and field
After leading the Stillwater girls basketball team to its third straight state tourney appearance this winter, Alexis Pratt is off and running as a big contributor for the Ponies in girls track and field.
The senior swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races for Stillwater in a meet at White Bear Lake on May 6. Pratt also won all three of those events while leading the Ponies to a runner-up finish in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet at SAHS on April 29.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in a conference meet at East Ridge on May 13.
Dylan Magistad
Boys tennis
The Stillwater boys tennis team has quietly put together an impressive season while climbing up to third place in the Suburban East Conference standings.
Junior Dylan Magistad has helped lead the way atop a strong singles lineup for the Ponies. After falling to the state’s top-ranked player from Mounds View on May 6, Magistad lost just seven games combined in three first singles victories over players from Hastings, Mounds Park Academy and Roseville.
The Ponies (7-2 SEC, 10-3) are set to compete in the St. Paul Harding Invite on May 15.
