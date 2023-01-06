FARGO, N.D. — The Stillwater wrestling team finished second out of 63 teams in the Rumble on the Red Tournament on Dec. 29-30 at the Fargodome.
The Ponies totaled 146 points to place behind only New Prague (193.5), which is ranked third among Class AA teams in Minnesota. Jackson County Central, which is ranked first in Class A, followed in third place with 135.5 points.
Stillwater, which is ranked second in Class AAA, placed second behind Jackson County Central in this tourney a year ago.
Ryder Rogotzke claimed an individual title for the second year in a row while cruising the 182-pound weight class. The senior extended an impressive streak this season while recording his 18th pin in as many matches.
Rogotzke, who also pinned all five of his opponents on the way to an individual title in the highly regarded Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester, closed out this title with a pin over runner-up Caden O’Malley of Tri-City United in just 1:14 in the finals.
Stillwater finished with nine placewinners in all, including two each at 106 and 126 pounds. The team showing was even more impressive when you consider the Ponies did not have entries in three weight classes.
Dylan Dauffenbach won four straight matches at 126 pounds before falling to Brody Ignaszewski of Albert Lea 4-1 in the finals to finish in second place. Keaton Urbanski pinned his first two opponents and posted a 10-6 victory in the quarterfinals before an injury default in the semifinals and in two remaining matches left him in sixth place at 152 pounds.
Other placewinners for the Ponies included: Mikey Jelinek (4th at 126 pounds), Grayson Eggum (5th-106), Cittadino Tuttle (5th-170), Noah Nicholson (7th-106), Sam Bethke (7th-132) and Joe Dauffenbach (8th-113).
• The Ponies also crowned two champions from among the four individuals representing Stillwater in the girls tournament. The Ponies placed 16th overall out of 52 participating teams.
Bianca Eide posted a 5-0 record to claim the title at 100 pounds. The freshman pinned Alla Henning of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis in 1:46 in the finals.
Freshman Audrey Rogotzke also cruised to the title for Stillwater at 125 pounds. She pinned all five of her opponents, including a Emersyn Schwab of Lisbon in 1:14 in the finals.
Team standings (top 10)
1. New Prague 193.5; 2. Stillwater 146; 3. Jackson County Central 135.5; 4. Waconia 115; 5. Bemidji 113.5; 6. Mounds View 113; 7. Albert Lea 106; 8. Forest Lake 89.5; 9. Bismarck 83; 10. Bismarck Legacy 82.
Stillwater results
106 — Grayson Eggum (4-2, 5th place): bye; pinned Maddox Campbell (Velva) 3:47; lost to Elijah Greenwaldt (Staples-Motley) 6-2; dec. Dane Ellingsberg (Moorhead) 7-1; major dec. Kayden Eller (Jackson County Central) 20-11; lost to Brett Swenson (Mounds View) 7-0; pinned Jack Schauer (Jamestown) :54.
106 — Noah Nicholson (4-2, 7th place): won by forfeit; dec. Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) 10-5; lost by major dec. to Brett Swenson (Mounds View) 10-2; pinned Jag Foster (Pine Island) :45; pinned by Jack Schauer (Jamestown) 2:22; tech fall Kayden Eller (Jackson County Central) 17-2.
113 — Joe Dauffenbach (4-3, 8th place): lost to Raydon Graham (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 8-1; dec. Seamus Kuklok (Bismarck Century) 8-4; dec. Evin Trudeau (Crookston) 4-0; dec. owen Gruchow (West Central Area) 7-2; dec. Anthony Nelson (Mora) 6-3; lost by TB-1 to David Llamas (Minot) 9-5; lost to Caden Staab (Northfield) 1-0.
120 — Forfeit.
126 — Dylan Dauffenbach (4-1, 2nd place): won by forfeit; pinned Nick Thein (Pine Island) 3:55; dec. Hunter Heim (Bemidji) 2-1; major dec. Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) 12-4; lost to Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) 4-1.
126 — Mikey Jelinek (3-2, 4th place): bye; dec. Lane Cooper (Bishop Ryan) 6-0; major dec. Jacob Luebke (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 10-1; lost by major dec. to Dylan Dauffenbach (Stillwater) 12-4; pinned Grant Marr (Forest Lake) :50; lost to Jacob Luebke (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) 6-4.
132 — Sam Bethke (5-2, 7th place): pinned Riley Reese (Staples-Motley) 5:48; lost to Dawson McGee (Walker-Hack-A-N) 6-4; dec. Jason Trantina (Staples-Motley) 4-0; dec. Brody Castonguay (Bemidji) 7-1; dec. Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 5-2; lost to Nick Korman (Albert Lea) 4-1; major dec. Dawson McGee (Walker-Hack-A-N) 11-3.
138 — Lindson Turner (3-2, DNP): pinned Owen Magnell (West Fargo) 5:10; lost to Nathan Trotter (Aitkin) 4-3; dec. Carson Byer (Perham) 3-1; major dec. Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 12-3; lost to Sam Drietz (Canby) 3-1.
138 — Brody Urbanski (1-2, DNP): pinned Cooper Cusick (Big Lake) 5:41; pinned by Colbe Tappe (Staples-Motley) 3:15; lost by SV-1 to Evan Schweisthal (Medford) 7-5.
145 — Forfeit.
152 — Keaton Urbanski (3-1, 6th place): pinned Kaden Feldt (Perham) 2:56; pinned Alex Torres (Waconia) 4:57; dec. Jayce Barron (Northfield) 10-6; lost by medical forfeit to Colton Bornholdt (New Prague).
160 — Otto Hanlon (3-2, DNP): pinned Walker Jones (Aitkin) 1:57; lost by major dec. to Waylon Cressel (West Fargo) 12-2; pinned Weston Ulrich (West Central Area) :27; pinned Garron Hoffman (Medford) 1:45; lost to Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 8-4.
170 — Cittadino Tuttle (5-2, 5th place): pinned Cash Fladland (Watford City) 3:08; pinned Jaxyn Richter (Bismarck St. Mary’s) 4:51; lost to Seth Newby (Bemidji) 5-2; major dec. Cole Radenz (Bismarck Century) 10-0; dec. Damion Tapio (Rock Ridge) 9-7; lost to Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) 6-5; dec. Tate Hermes (Medford) 9-7.
170 — Mack Carlson (2-2, DNP): pinned Brett Miller (Bismarck Legacy) 2:55; dec. Fischer Smith (Walker-Hack-A-N) 9-7; pinned by Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) 1:46; pinned by Damion Tapio (Rock Ridge) 1:55.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (5-0, 1st place): pinned Jacob Williams (Aitkin) 3:21; pinned Bridger Owens (Bismarck) 2:53; pinned Owen Murphy (Northfield) 3:48; pinned Kaleb Porter (West Fargo) 2:32; pinned Caden O’Malley (Tri-City United) 1:14.
195 — Bennett Peterson (2-2, DNP): pinned by Hudson Hackel (Perham) 3:50; bye; pinned Hunter Knutson (Crookston) 4:56; pinned Kaden Holt (Pelican Rapids) 2:38; pinned by Quin Morgan (Mounds View) 2:11.
220 — Forfeit.
285 — Jawahn Cockfield (0-2, DNP): lost to Evan Locke (Forest Lake) 6-4; lost by medical forfeit to Easton Egeberg (Bismarck).
Girls division (top 5)
1. New Prague 193.5; 2. Stillwater 146; 3. Jackson County Central 135.5; 4. Waconia 115; 5. Bemidji 113.5; 6. Mounds View 113; 7. Albert Lea 106; 8. Forest Lake 89.5; 9. Bismarck 83; 10. Bismarck Legacy 82.
Stillwater results
100 — Bianca Eide (5-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Jamelia Ofori (Fargo) :37; pinned Keeley Kainoa (Mandan) :31; pinned Maggie Olson (Albert Lea) :57; pinned Alla Henning (Walker-Hack-A-N) 1:46.
105 — Maya Jelinek (1-2, DNP): pinned by Natalie Olson (Mora) 2:43; pinned Arlie Ramerman (Lisbon) 4:13; pinned by Gabby Hannig (Valley City) :27.
125 — Audrey Rogotzke (5-0, 1st place): pinned Alyssa Witt (Ottertail Central) 1:10; pinned Jasmine Ulrich (West Central Area) 1:29; pinned Mac Donnohue (Mounds View) 2:59; pinned Karyssa Meidinger (LaMoure LM) :43; pinned Emersyn Schwab (Lisbon) 1:14.
140 — Sumer Harrington (0-2, DNP): pinned by Rachel Fode (Byron) :40; pinned by Katelyn Vetter (Minot) 2:50.
Gymnastics
At Oak Park Heights, improving by nearly five points from its total in the season opener, the Stillwater gymnastics team cruised to a 139.975-125.75 Suburban East Conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Stillwater Area High School.
It easily bettered the team’s score of 135.2 in a victory over East Ridge on Dec. 8.
This meet was originally scheduled for Dec. 15, but postponed due to weather until Dec. 21 and then pushed back again until the 29th.
Olivia Carter posted the top score for Stillwater in three of four events and won the all-around with a total of 36.175. The senior finished first in the floor with a score of 9.35 and also paced the Ponies in the uneven bars (8.6) and beam (8.825).
Liberty Quast led the Ponies with a score of 9.65 in the vault, which was easily the team’s highest scoring event with solid scores also coming from Carter (9.4), Ava Biederman (8.925), Sofia LaBelle (8.9) and a throw-away score from Katelyn McDowell (8.875).
Stillwater 139.975, C-D Hall 125.75
Vault — Liberty Quast 9.65, Olivia Carter 9.4, Ava Biederman 8.925, Sofia LaBelle 8.9 and Katelyn McDowell 8.875.
Uneven bars — Olivia Carter 8.6, Liberty Quast 8.55, Katelyn McDowell 8.45, Zoe Chase 7.925 and Sofia LaBelle 6.725.
Beam — Olivia Carter 8.825, Katelyn McDowell 8.525, Ava Biederman 8.325, Chloe Stanton 7.95 and Sofia LaBelle 7.4.
Floor — Olivia Carter 9.35, Katelyn McDowell 9.2, Liberty Quast 8.725, Zoe Chase 8.675 and Chloe Stanton 8.65.
All-around — 1. Olivia Carter (St) 36.175; 2. Delaney Cunnington (C-DH) 35.625; 3. Katelyn McDowell (St) 35.05.
Boys swimming and diving
The Stillwater boys swimming and diving team finished first in two of three relays and also swept the top three places in two events on the way the way to a 98-79 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) placed first in 9 of 12 events, including 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Jaden Petersen and Jackson Kogler each won two individual events for Stillwater. Petersen won the 200 freestyle and 100 breastroke while Kogler prevailed with the fastest times in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
Wyatt Fredeen added a victory for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley and Paul Hartmann led Stillwater’s sweep in the 500 freestyle.
Tate Sorensen finished first for the Ponies in diving with a score of 208.25.
Stillwater 98, Roseville 79
200 medley relay — 1. Roseville, 1:44.42; 2. Stillwater (Nathan Volkman, Paul Hartmann, Nathan Browning and Joey Reiner) 1:47.72; 3. Stillwater (Sam Loken, Jaxon Benson, Zach Cody and Cameron Winters) 2:00.10.
200 freestyle — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:50.93; 2. Joey Reiner (St) 1:57.91; 4. Jackson Avery (St) 2:13.33.
200 individual medley — 1. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 2:05.82; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 2:09.59; 3. Paul Hartmann (St) 2:20.45.
50 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 22.52; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 24.85; 4. Jaxon Benson (St) 26.97.
Diving — 1. Tate Sorensen (St) 208.25; 3. Maccon Kubitschek (St) 123.95; 4. Grady Flynn (St) 112.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 53.01; 2. Wyatt Fredeen (St) 55.34; 3. Nathan Browning (St) 1:03.00; 4. Zach Cody (St) 1:05.62.
100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Kogler (St) 48.95; 3. Cameron Winters (St) 56.38; 4. Sam Loken (St) 57.26.
500 freestyle — 1. Paul Hartmann (St) 5:48.09; 2. Zach Cody (St) 6:03.29; 3. Jackson Avery (St) 6:06.71.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Wyatt Fredeen, Jackson Kogler, Jaden Petersen and Paul Hartmann) 1:35.85; 2. Stillwater (Cameron Winters, Jaxon Benson, Jackson Avery and Jack DuPaul) 1:46.64.
100 backstroke — 1. Aleczander Zurn (Ros) 55.92; 2. Nathan Volkman (St) 56.09; 3. Joey Reiner (St) 1:01.26; 4. Nathan Browning (St) 1:01.91.
100 breastroke — 1. Jaden Petersen (St) 1:02.80; 5. Jaxon Benson (St) 1:18.92; 6. Johnathan Stanton (St) 1:24.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Wyatt Fredeen, Nathan Volkman, Jackson Kogler and Jaden Petersen) 3:23.38; 3. Stillwater (Joey Reiner, Zach Cody, Sam Loken and Nathan Browning) 3:50.55.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.