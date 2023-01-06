Ryder Rogotzke col.jpg

Ryder Rogotzke

FARGO, N.D. — The Stillwater wrestling team finished second out of 63 teams in the Rumble on the Red Tournament on Dec. 29-30 at the Fargodome.

The Ponies totaled 146 points to place behind only New Prague (193.5), which is ranked third among Class AA teams in Minnesota. Jackson County Central, which is ranked first in Class A, followed in third place with 135.5 points.

