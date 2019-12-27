The Stillwater boys basketball team received a team-high 18 points from Max Richardson in a 53-49 nonconference victory at Blaine on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Ponies, who also received 17 points from Ben Smalley, led 25-23 at halftime but finished tied 44-all at the end of regulation.
It was the third straight victory for the Ponies (1-2 SEC, 3-2), who will play seven of their first eight games on the road.
• Smalley tossed in 16 points and Max Richardson added 15 to help propel the Ponies to a 61-55 nonconference victory over Fridley on Thursday, Dec. 19. Max Shikenjanksi also contributed 12 points for the Ponies, who led 35-32 at halftime.
Girls basketball
Playing their final game before a two-week hiatus over the holiday break, the Ponies held off Simley 58-51 for a nonconference girls basketball victory on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Simley High School.
The Ponies (4-1 SEC, 7-3), who won’t play again until traveling to No. 2-ranked Wayzata on Jan. 3, outscored the Spartans 32-22 in the second half.
Simley, which is ranked sixth in Class AAA, led 29-21 with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half, but Grace Cote hit a jumper and then made a steal near mid-court and heaved a shot that sailed through the net at the buzzer to pull Stillwater within three at the break.
Stillwater took over in the second half, but Simley climbed within 54-51 late in the game. The Ponies hit four free throws down the stretch to pull away.
Alexis Pratt led the Ponies with 19 points and Amber Scalia added 15.
Girls hockey
A three-goal second period help carry the Stillwater girls hockey team to its seventh and most impressive victory of the season, a 7-2 Suburban East Conference triumph over seventh-ranked Forest Lake on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Lauren Einan, Lexi Huber and Morgan Wohlers each supplied two goals for the Ponies, who also received a goal from Sydney Johnson. Haley Eder-Zdechlik led the Ponies with two assists.
Sophie Cronk finished with 21 saves in goal for the Ponies, who converted on two of their five power play opportunities.
The victory pushed Stillwater (8-1 SEC, 9-2) into first place in the SEC standings, two points ahead of Forest Lake (7-2, 9-4) and four points ahead of East Ridge (6-3, 6-7) and Cretin-Derham Hall (6-4, 6-7).
Boys hockey
Cooper Wylie scored with just 52 seconds remaining to lift Stillwater to a 4-3 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over Mounds View on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the SCVRC. It was the third victory in a row for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 7-1).
Wylie and Keegan O’Brien each totaled two assists for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Noah Tussey, Nick Dario and Mike Sweetland.
As part of the festivities, 160 stuffed animals were collected for Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota as part of the team’s inaugural Teddy Bear Toss. The stuffed animals were hurdled onto the ice following Sweetland’s goal two minutes into the second period to tie the game at 1-all.
• Joe Stengl and Tussey each delivered two goals to help send the Ponies to an 8-2 conference victory over Park on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. Wylie, Dario, Gunner Arens and Ty Tuccitto added a goal each for Stillwater, which scored four times in the second period to built a 7-2 lead. The Ponies, who scored five power play goals, outshot Park 44-17.
Boys swimming and diving
Brodie Watson and Holden Hammerland each won to events to help lead Stillwater to a 91-79 Suburban East Conference boys swimming and diving victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
Watson took top honors in the 200 freestyle and 100 breastroke while Hammerlund won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-0) also received first-place finishes from Josiah Fick (diving), Grant Auleciems (100 freestyle and Aidan Bloomquist (500 freestyle). The Ponies also prevailed in all three relays.
Alpine skiing
The Stillwater girls and boys alpine ski teams each finished second in the season-opening Wild Mountain Invitational on Friday, Dec. 20 in Taylors Falls.
The Ponies scored 540 points to finish second behind Brainerd (550) in the girls standings. Mankato West placed third out of 29 teams with 535 points.
Kirsten Anderson led the Ponies in third place with a time of 1:11.05. CJ Fredkove (22nd), Lainey Charlsen (25th) and Rachel Allan (30th) also fared well for the Ponies.
• Chisago Lakes held off Stillwater 570.5-555.5 in the boys competition while Brainerd followed in third place with 536 points.
Adam Gaertner (1:09.76) finished sixth overall and AJ Johnson (1:13.51) followed in eighth for the Ponies, who placed four skiers in the top 20. Ethan Barclay and Austin Paseka placed 18th and 20th.
Nordic skiing
Sweeping each of the top four places, the Stillwater boys Nordic ski team cruised to a 394-378 victory over Mounds Park Academy in a 5-kilometer freestyle race on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Peter Grace (15:11), Lane Gessler (17:06), Kyler Buse (17:10) and Carter Moening (17:14) led the way for the Ponies.
• The Stillwater girls featured each of the top seven finishers to defeat the Panthers 394-378.
Louisa Ward crossed the line with a winning time of 16:27 to pace Stillwater while teammates Maddy Koltun (16:46), Lily Ward (16:46), Emma Bourne (17:41), Amelia Lehman (17:42), Elizabeth Landherr (17:45) and Margaret Swenson (18:11) completed the top seven.
