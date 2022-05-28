OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On pace to match its third-place finish from a year ago, the Stillwater boys track and field team was unable to overcome two disqualifications while slipping to fourth in the Class AAA True Team state meet on Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies finished with 982.5 points, which was just five points behind third-place Owatonna (987.5). Rosemount scored 1,206 points to outdistance runner-up Wayzata (1,096) and the rest of the 12-team field.
Stillwater’s efforts for a top-three showing were hampered by disqualifications in the 800 meters and the 4x400 relay, which was the final race of the night.
“I thought we had a pretty good meet,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “You take those two away — we didn’t have a perfect meet, but we had a pretty good meet.
“It wasn’t that different than last year, it was Rosemount, Wayzata and us pretty much fighting it out. I thought we were actually fighting for second most of the night. Injuries, infractions, disqualifications, penalties, they’re all part of sports. You’ve just got to look forward, you can’t look back.”
There were plenty of highlights on the track and in the field events for the Ponies, who were competed at True Team state for the 30th time in the 35-year history of the meet.
“A ton of kids ran super well,” Christensen said. “It was windy so I didn’t expect a lot of career bests and we didn’t get a lot of career bests. We had some strong events and held our own in a few others.”
The discus produced plenty of points for Stillwater, which placed three among the top eight. Charlie Gleason led with the way with a second-place finish with a distance of 152-5. Teammates Justin Fretag (147-5) and Chris Fretag (141-9) followed in third and eighth.
Justin Fretag also finished fifth to lead the Ponies in the shot put with a toss of 50-8 1/2.
The pole vault also delivered with Jackson Tweed tying for third, Sam Stonehouse placing seventh and Andrew Brekke tying for ninth after all three finished at 12-0.
Stillwater wasn’t flashy in the 3,200 meters with Adrik Kraftson (9:58.98) and Ryan Kilibarda (9:59.39) placing 10th and 12th and third finisher Ethan Foote (10:05.26) not far behind in 14th place.
Also on the track, Thomas Rosengren placed second in the 400 (49.56) and fifth in the 200 (22.53) to lead the Ponies in those events. Jonathan Roux finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.60.
Chance Swenson (41.89) and Connor McCormick (41.98) placed seventh and eighth to lead the Ponies in the 300 hurdles.
“Chance was fantastic, McCormick was fantastic, Alex Gardner in the 4x800 was fantastic and the three pole vaulters were over 12 feet,” Christensen said.
The 800 was setting up to be another strong event, but Will DeGonda was disqualified for impeding another runner as they neared the finish line. Mason Vagle (2:01.34) and Roux (2:02.14) finished 8th and 11th in the event.
Then in the 4x400 relay, the Ponies were disqualified after Rosengren got tangled up with an Andover runner with about 200 meters remaining. He surged ahead down the stretch, but the points were wiped away.
“We left so many points on the table,” Christensen said. “These weren’t shabby calls. It’s just simple, these were two basic rules impeding other runners.”
The coach remained focused on the many positives that occurred during the meet and what remains a fun and successful season to this point.
“We were fourth, there’s no other way to put it,” Christensen said. “We had enough good stuff that we were fourth.
“I love coaching this team. It’s a great team and a well-balanced team. Fourth in the state is fine. I wanted them to be in the top three because that’s where the trophies and medals are, but they were in position and felt like we could be right with Wayzata or put some pressure on Wayzata.”
Girls section results
• The Stillwater girls track and field team did not compete at True Team state after placing second in the Section 2AAA Meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Eagan High School. There were several scoring changes that impacted the outcome reported in the May 13 Gazette. Eagan outscored the Ponies 913.5-836.5 to win the Section 2AAA title and earn a spot in the True Team state field. East Ridge (581) and White Bear Lake (574) followed in second and third.
The Ponies then placed sixth in the paper meet to determine the four wild card teams. Minnetonka, Roseville, Edina and Farmington qualified via wild card, followed by Rochester Century and Stillwater in fifth and sixth place.
Minnetonka won the girls True Team state meet in Class AAA with 1,159.5 points while Wayzata (1,125) and two-time defending champion Rosemount (1,122) followed in second and third.
Among Suburban East Conference teams, Mounds View led the way in fifth place while Roseville and Forest Lake followed in 10th and 12th.
Team standings
1. Rosemount 1,206; 2. Wayzata 1,096; 3. Owatonna 987.5; 4. Stillwater 982.5; 5. Andover 885.5; 6. Forest Lake 843; 7. Blaine 837; 8. Lakeville South 835.5; 9. Edina 784; 10. Rochester Mayo 777.5; 11. Mounds View 753; 12. Alexandria 569.5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Joseph Manser (Ed) 10.95; 27. Ryan McDowell (St) 11.64; 29. Sam Young (St) 11.70; 31. Landon Weyer (St) 11.79.
200 — 1. Joseph Manser (Ed) 22.15; 5. Thomas Rosengren (St) 22.53; 23. Soel Riser (St) 23.63; 27. Sam Young (St) 23.89.
400 — 1. Joseph Manser (Ed) 48.94; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 49.56; 9. Soel Riser (St) 52.13; 32. Soren Gabor (St) 54.89.
800 — 1. Victor Lelinga (MV) 1:58.19; 8. Mason Vagle (St) 2:01.34; 11. Jonathan Roux (St) 2:02.14; Will DeGonda, DQ.
1,600 — 1. William Skelly (MV) 4:15.22; 5. Jonathan Roux (St) 4:27.60; 17. Mason Vagle (St) 4:38.51; 23. Mason Foster (St) 4:44.05.
3,200 — 1. Daniel Vanacker (FL) 9:26.56; 10. Adrik Kraftson (St) 9:58.98; 12. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 9:59.39; 14. Ethan Foote (St) 10:05.26.
110 hurdles — 1. Blake Nyenati (And) 14.45; 10. Connor McCormick (St) 16.00; 14. Chance Swenson (St) 16.33; 28. Riley Buxell (St) 17.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Blake Nyenati (And) 39.70; 7. Chance Swenson (St) 41.89; 8. Connor McCormick (St) 41.98; 22. Riley Buxell (St) 43.87.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeville South, 42.85; 8. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young) 44.33.
4x200 relay — 1. Rochester Mayo, 1:30.60; 9. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Landon Weyer, Thomas Blair and Connor McCormick) 1:33.75.
4x400 relay — 1. Andover, 3:26.88; Stillwater (Soel Riser, Mason Vagle, Alex Gardner and Thomas Rosengren) DQ.
4x800 relay — 1. Wayzata, 8:11.62; 4. Stillwater (Max Gerald, Alex Gardner, Max Vagle and Ryan Potter) 8:15.22.
Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (Owa) 21-10 1/2; 14. Thomas Rosengren (St) 20-1 1/2; 15. Seth Johnson (St) 20- 1/2; 31. Ryan McDowell (St) 18- 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. William Heydt (Al) 44-6 1/2; 2. Ryan McDowell (St) 44-4 1/4; 19. Connor McCormick (St) 40-1 1/2; 27. Zach Nelson (St) 39-3 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Hadyen Bills (Ros) 55-3 1/4; 5. Justin Fretag (St) 50-8 1/2; 21. Chris Fretag (St) 44-9; 24. John Lomen (St) 42-8 1/2.
Discus — 1. Hadyen Bills (Ros) 176-3; 2. Charlie Gleason (St) 152-5; 3. Justin Fretag (St) 147-5; 8. Chris Fretag (St) 141-9.
High jump — 1. Yaih Marial (RM) 6-6; T10. Chase Johnson (St) 6-0; T12. Abass Ibrahim (St) 5-10; 16. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Helmich (Way) 14-8; T3. Jackson Tweed (St) 12-0; 7. Sam Stonehouse (St) 12-0; T9. Andrew Brekke (St) 12-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.