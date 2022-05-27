The Stillwater girls golf team held off a charge from Forest Lake to secure second place in the Suburban East Conference standings after placing third in the conference tournament on Thursday, May 19 at Oak Glen Golf Course.
East Ridge turned in a score of 366 to finish fourth in the tournament, seven shots behind the Ponies (359), but was able to maintain its position at the top of the overall standings with 122 points. Stillwater finished five points back at 117, one point ahead of third-place Forest Lake (116). Roseville finished fourth with 108 points.
Forest Lake won the tie-breaker with Roseville to win the SEC Tourney after both teams posted scores of 351.
“In the conference we definitely want to do the very best every year, but our ultimate goal is looking for sections and hopefully state,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “It was good to get through our conference schedule and now we’re looking to those bigger goals that we have.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Tournament on June 1 and 3 at Tanners Brook Golf Club.
“Our conference has been fairly competitive this year and it’s great that we have that depth of players from East Ridge, Roseville, Forest Lake and Mounds View,” Herder said. “There’s a lot of great teams and I think that will make our team better.”
Senior Caroline Monty set the pace for the Ponies in the conference tourney, finishing third in the individual standings with an 84.
Roseville’s Olivia Salonek claimed medalist honors with a 74. The junior finished with a nine-hole conference scoring average of 36.18.
Jowan (88) and Vyan Abdullah (89) placed seventh and eighth individually and Sarah Strub completed the scoring for the Ponies with a 98.
Greta Sorenson and Lexi Thompson finished at 102 and 104.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but I was proud of the way the girls battled throughout the round,” Herder said. “A few of our girls definitely scored better than their average during the season. We didn’t have our A-game, so to speak, but I was proud of how the girls battled.”
Monty and the Abdullah sisters each received all-conference honors, which is based on their season scoring averages, while Thompson and Strub received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
“Caroline has been consistent and two through five they’ve all taken their turns throughout the season as far as counting their scores,” Herder said. “They’re playing better golf and now it’s whether we can all come together at the right time and can we shoot what we’re capable of. We know what we’re capable of shooting and that’s exciting.”
At Coon Rapids, competing in a field that included many of the top teams in the state, Stillwater placed eighth in the Tri-State Preview Invitational on May 20-21 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
More than half of the teams in the 16-team field are ranked among the top 17 in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings.
The Ponies finished with a two-day total of 703, which was five shots better than SEC champion East Ridge (708). Top-ranked Alexandria (638) outdistanced No. 2-ranked Eastview (655) while Class AA state power Detroit Lakes finished third with a score of 667.
“It was a great opportunity for our girls to experience an event that’s really different,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “Any time you play with players that maybe have consistently scored better like Alexandria or Eastview, playing with those teams give you a benchmark of where we’re trying to get to and how we can achieve some of those goals.”
Caroline Monty finished fourth individually with a total of 156 (76-80). Madi Hicks of Chanhassen was the medalist after carding back-to-back 69s for a total of 138.
Sarah Strub was next for the Ponies with a 175 and Lexi Thompson finished at 187. Vyan and Jowan Abdullah improved by 12 and 10 shots from the first to second round and each finished at 190. Greta Sorenson was nine shots better on Day 2 to post a score of 195.
“Playing there was a great opportunity for our girls to get that with other teams and new players,” Herder said. “A lot of our players have not played Bunker before and it was a good opportunity for them to see the course.”
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 351; 2. Roseville 351; 3. Stillwater 359; 4. East Ridge 366; 5. White Bear Lake 374; 6. Mounds View 381; 7. Park 385; 8. Woodbury 410; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 436; 10. Irondale 484.
Stillwater results (par 72)
3. Caroline Monty 84; 7. Jowan Abdullah 88; T8. Vyan Abdullah 89; T27. Sarah Strub 98; 37. Greta Sorenson 102; 39. Lexi Thompson 104. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 74.
Final SEC standings
1. East Ridge 122; 2. Stillwater 117; 3. Forest Lake 116; 4. Roseville 108; 5. Mounds View 83; 6. White Bear Lake 80; 7. Park 57; 8. Woodbury 45; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 26; 10. Irondale 10.
Team standings
1. Alexandria 638; 2. Eastview 655; 3. Detroit Lakes 667; 4. Chanhassen 672; 5. Minnetonka 672; 6. Edina 680; 7. Chaska 692; 8. Stillwater 703; 9. East Ridge 708; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 719; 11. Lac qui Parle Valley 731; 12. Orono 766; 13. Northfield 768; 14. Totino-Grace 780; 15. Jordan 781; 16. Lakeville North 825.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T4. Caroline Monty 76-80—156; T26. Sarah Strub 90-85—175; T52. Lexi Thompson 93-94—187; T56. Vyan Abdullah 101-89—190; T56. Jowan Abdullah 100-90—190; 65. Greta Sorenson 102-93—195. Medalist — 1. Madi Hicks (Chanhassen) 69-69—138.
