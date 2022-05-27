BY STUART GROSKREUTZ
NORTH ST. PAUL — After getting shut out in back-to-back losses to close out the regular season, the Stillwater softball team bounced back with two convincing victories to open the Section 4AAAA tournament.
The second-seeded Ponies defeated Roseville 12-1 in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 23 and followed with a 11-0 triumph over Mounds View in the semifinals — both in five innings.
Stillwater (15-3 SEC, 19-3) advances to face top-seeded White Bear Lake in the winners bracket finals on Tuesday, May 31. The loser will play an elimination game the same night. The finals are scheduled to follow on Thursday, June 2.
Keira Murphy did not walk a batter and struck out eight in a one-hitter as Stillwater dispatched the Mustangs (2-16, 3-18).
The Ponies jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and pulled away with eight runs in the fourth.
Alexis Monty doubled twice and Addison Coffey added two hits for Stillwater, which also received a home run from Sarah Dollerschell.
Stillwater broke out of its two-game scoring slump with a six-run first inning against Roseville (1-17, 1-19). The Ponies added five more in the third and pushed another across in the fourth to expand the lead.
Murphy allowed just one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Dollerschell singled and homered to join Monty, Cat Smetana and Gaby LaFavor with two hits apiece. Amber Scalia added a double for the Ponies, who finished with 12 hits overall. Smetana finished with a team-high four RBIs.
The Ponies have refocused for the playoffs after losing two straight conference games to close out the regular season.
Stillwater could have tied White Bear Lake (16-2, 19-2) for the conference title, but settled for second-place with Forest Lake (15-3, 15-5) after falling to the Rangers 4-0 on Thursday, May 19.
The Ponies drew three walks but finished with just three hits against Hannah Tong. Murphy allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five. Just two of the four runs charged to her were earned.
Forest Lake scored a run each in the first and third innings and pulled away with two runs in the sixth.
