The training has been extensive, but nothing compared to the miles Sydney Peterson has been traveling to compete in cross-country skiing this winter.
The 2020 Stillwater Area High School graduate is scheduled to represent Team USA at the at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China on March 4-13.
A relative newcomer to international competition, Peterson was a late addition to the team based on an outstanding showing at the Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway in January.
The 19-year-old from Lake Elmo earned medals in all three individual events and also contributed to a fourth-place showing for the U.S. team in the female mixed relay.
Peterson won silver medals in the standing 10-kilometer race and the 1-kilometer sprint and added a bronze medal in the 15-kilometer race.
But her spot on the team wasn’t secured until getting approval on Friday, Feb. 11, just three weeks before the opening ceremonies.
“I didn’t really know what to expect coming into world championships,” Peterson said in a story on TeamUSA.org. “I just wanted to gain experience, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
Prior to the World Championships, Peterson had competed in just one world cup event so she had not held a World Para Nordic Skiing license long enough. She was, however extended an invitation for her to compete by the WPNS and the International Paralympic Committee, according to the story announcing her addition to the team.
“I am so thrilled to be able to announce that our team is finally complete,” said Eileen Carey, director of U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing. “We knew Sydney had the strongest possible application for a Bipartite invitation, and we are so excited to have that validated today. She added so much to our team at world championships in Lillehammer and will be an integral part of our team in Beijing.”
Peterson, a sophomore on the St. Lawrence University Nordic skiing team who is majoring in neuroscience, is one of 15 Nordic athletes competing for the Team USA, which will send a total of 68 athletes to the Games.
She was diagnosed with dystonia at age 13. Dystonia is a neurological disorder that causes excessive, involuntary muscle contractions, but it didn’t prevent Peterson from competing in multiple sports for the Ponies. She was a five-time letterwinner and served as a captain in Nordic skiing, contributed to Stillwater’s third-place finish at state during her senior season. She cmopeted in three Nordic skiing state meets and also competed in swimming, cross-country running, and track and field.
St. Lawrence head coach Ethan Townsend praised Peterson’s efforts to earn a spot on the U.S. team.
“The team and I are extremely proud of Sydney,” Townsend said on the school’s website. “She is an incredible teammate and a fierce competitor who continues to persevere. We are all very excited to see how she does on the world stage.”
“It feels surreal to have qualified,” Peterson added. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to race, and I’m looking forward to meeting all the incredible athletes.”
Coverage of the Paralympics will be available NBC, including primetime coverage, USA Network and Peacock.
• Peterson will be the third SAHS graduate to suit up for Team USA in recent weeks.
Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins captured a silver medal in the 30-kilometer race and a bronze in the freestyle sprint in the Winter Olympics, also held in Beijing.
Noah Cates scored a goal in the first game of the Olympics for the U.S. men’s hockey team, which was stopped in the quarterfinals.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
