Sydney Peterson of the U.S.A. competes in the Women's Long Distance Classical Technique Standing Para Cross-Country Skiing at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Chloe Knott/OIS via AP)
Gold medalist Natalie Wilkie, of Canada, center, is flanked by Silver medalist Sydney Peterson, of the United States, left, and Bronze medalist Brittany Hudak, of Canada, right, during medal ceremonies for Women's Long Distance Classical Technique Standing Para Cross-Country Skiing event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC via AP)
Chloe Knott
The list of achievements is growing rapidly for Sydney Peterson, who medaled in two events this week at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.
The Lake Elmo resident and relative newcomer to international competition opened the Games by capturing a silver medal in the women’s long distance standing classic division on Monday, March 7.
Peterson finished the 15-kilometer race in 49:00.2, which was about 55 seconds behind Natalie Wilkie (48:04.8) of Canada. Brittany Hudak, also of Canada, followed Peterson in third place with a time of 49:27.8.
It was a successful debut for Peterson, 20, and she added a bronze medal in the women’s freestyle sprint on Wednesday, March 9.
The 2020 Stillwater Area High School graduate ranked third after the qualifying round and finished second in the semifinals, about two seconds behind Vilde Nilsen of Norway.
Wilkie won the other semifinal and captured her second gold medal of the Games with a time of 4:08.1 in the finals, a four-second victory over Nilson (4:08.1) and Peterson (4:12.1). Peterson crossed the line more than nine seconds before fourth-place finisher Zhao Zhiqing (4:21.5) of China.
“It was a super challenging race,” Peterson said in a story that appeared on the Team USA website. “Lots of components going into it throughout the day, but I’m super excited about how it stacked up. I had a ton of people that were out there helping and cheering and it wouldn’t have been possible without all their support.”
Peterson, who is also expected to compete in the middle-distance race on Friday, was a late addition to Team USA.
A sophomore member of the Nordic skiing team at St. Lawrence University, Peterson became eligible to compete in the Para Snow Sports World Championships in January after competing in a world cup event just over a month earlier.
She made the most of that opportunity at the World Championships while earning medals in all three individual events. She captured silver medals in the 10-kilometer race and the 1-kilometer sprint and added a bronze in the 15-kilometer event.
