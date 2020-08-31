Minnesota’s deer lottery application deadline is Thursday, Sept. 10
Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 10. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.
No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed, intensive or unlimited antlerless designations.
Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 10.
More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer and in the 2020 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.
Virtual public meeting at CWD in south metro
The Minnesota DNR will host a virtual public meeting to provide information about chronic wasting disease pertaining to its discovery in a wild deer in Dakota County in March.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7-8 p.m., and will include a presentation from Erik Hildebrand, wildlife health specialist, and Barbara Keller, big game program leader, about the agency’s management response and regulations in place for the upcoming deer hunting season. Registration and details for the event can be found on the CWD webpage.
