Stillwater native Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring to give the U.S. men’s hockey team a 2-0 lead in an eventual 8-0 victory over China in the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Beijing. (AP photo by Matt Slocum)
United States' Noah Cates (27) defends against China's Wang Taile (Tyler Wong) (91) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Stillwater native Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring to give the U.S. men’s hockey team a 2-0 lead in an eventual 8-0 victory over China in the preliminary round of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Beijing. (AP photo by Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
United States' Noah Cates (27) defends against China's Wang Taile (Tyler Wong) (91) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Noah Cates and the U.S. men’s hockey team jumped out to a fast start in the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 10 with an 8-0 victory over host China in the preliminary round at National Indoor Stadium.
The 2017 Stillwater Area High School graduate scored five minutes into the second period on assists by Sean Farrell and Ben Meyers to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead.
Leading 4-0 after two periods, the Americans tacked on four more goals in the third.
Sean Farrell finished with a hat trick and two assists for the U.S. Team, which outshot China 55-29.
Drew Commesso turned away 29 shots in goal for the Americans.
This is the second straight Olympics being conducted without NHL players — and at an average age of 25.1 — this year’s team is the youngest the U.S. has fielded since 1994.
The U.S. is scheduled to face Canada on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10:10 p.m., in the second of three preliminary games. The Americans will also meet Germany on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m.
The qualification playoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the quarterfinals taking place on Feb. 16.
The U.S. Team is seeking its first medal in the Olympics since 2010, when it claimed silver. The Americans also won silver in 2002, but those are the only medals for the U.S. Team since 1980.
The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals in 2018, finishing with a 2-3-0 record.
Earlier Thursday, Cates was named as one of three assistant captains for the U.S. Team, along with Steven Kampfer and Aaron Ness. Andy Miele was named captain of the team.
Cates, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Feb. 5, was the only college player among the 15 on the team selected to serve as an assistant captain. Miele and Kampfer play in the Kontintental Hockey League while Ness plays in the American Hockey League.
In announcing the captains, U.S. Men’s Hockey coach David Quinn said: “We have a great leadership group with Andy, Aaron, Steven and Noah. There’s a lot of leaders in our room, and to get to our ultimate goal of winning gold, it will take everyone moving forward together.”
Cates is also a senior and two-time captain for the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.