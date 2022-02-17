After battling for the bronze medal in the freestyle sprint earlier in the Winter Olympic Games, Jessie Diggins and Rossie Brennan teamed up to place fifth in the women’s team sprint on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Zhangjiakou, China.
Diggins won a historic gold medal with Kikkan Randall in the freestyle team sprint four years ago, but this a classic race with each skier completing three 1.25-kilometer laps.
The Americans led at times during the race, but finished 12.93 seconds behind winners Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl of Germany, who finished in a time of 22:09.85. The teams from Sweden (22:10.02) and Russia (22:10.56) finished second and third, just ahead of fourth-place Finland (22:13.71).
“It was really cool seeing Rosie crushing, and I went as hard as I could and there was no doubt in my mind that I could not have tried harder,” Diggins said. “I finished with zero sugars left, and I was dizzy and sick, and I’m currently wearing all the clothes of Team USA (to stay warm).”
“It was good… a solid day,” Brennan added. “I think it was one of my better classic races this week, so I’m really happy to have put it together by the end of the Olympics. I did what I could to stay in contact to give Jessie her best shot.”
Diggins and Brennan advanced to the finals after placing second in their semifinal race.
This was the fifth of a possible six races for Diggins in her third Olympics. She has been remarkably consistent while placing eighth or better in each of her 11 races.
Diggins opened the Beijing Games with a sixth-place finish in the 15-kilometer skiathlon before making history with a bronze medal in the freestyle sprint, which was the first-ever women’s individual Olympic medal in the sport for an American.
The Afton native and 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate also placed eighth in the 10-kilometer classic race before contributing to a sixth-place effort in the 4x5-kilometer relay.
The 30-kilometer freestyle race is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20.
Cates, U.S. team falls to Slovakia
After finishing undefeated in pool play to earn the top seed, the U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated by Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.
The Americans held a 2-1 lead until Slovakia evened the score with just 43.7 seconds remaining in the third period. The teams remained deadlocked after a 10-minute three-on-three overtime session. The U.S. Team was unable to solve goaltender Patrik Rybar in the shoot-out and Slovakia notched the deciding goal in the fourth round to advance.
It was the second straight Olympics the Americans were eliminated in a shoot-out.
Stillwater native Noah Cates, who served as an assistant captain for the U.S. Team, finished with one goal in the four games.
After blanking China 8-0 in its opener, the U.S. Team defeated Canada 4-2 and followed with a 3-2 victory over Germany to finish as the only team without a loss the preliminary round.
Slovakia advances to face Finland, a 2-0 quarterfinal winner over Canada, the semifinals on Feb. 18. The other semifinal features Sweden vs. the Russian Olympic Committee. The gold medal game is slated for Feb. 20.
The U.S. Team has not medaled in men’s hockey since winning silver in 2010. The Americans also captured silver in 2002, the only other medal performance since the Miracle on Ice in 1980.
Cates is expected to rejoin the University of Minnesota-Duluth squad for the remainder of his senior season. The Bulldogs (15-11-3) are No. 7 in the USCHO national rankings.
