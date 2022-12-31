St. Croix Valley athletes and teams racked up achievements and made memories that resonated throughout the state and across the globe in 2022.
It was another banner year, highlighted by state championships for the Stillwater Area High School baseball and synchronized swimming teams and the international exploits of cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Sydney Peterson while representing Team USA.
That was just the tip of the iceberg — and the following is just a partial list of some of the most prominent moments and accomplishments from the past year.
Stillwater Ponies
The Ponies boasted a total of 16 conference championships and 15 section titles during the winter, sprint and fall sports seasons that wrapped up in 2022.
Spring was an especially productive season with 8 out of 10 teams claiming section championships.
• Stillwater claimed its second straight state championship in synchronized swimming with a dominating performance that resulted in victories in 10 of 12 divisions to produce a 180-90 victory over runner-up Wayzata and the rest of the field. Six Ponies earned all-state honors, including Hailey and Paige Schmit, Sophia Chau, Luci Miller, Leigha Kraft and Julianna Silva.
It was the 20th state championship in the program’s tradition-filled history after ending a 16-year run of state runner-up finishes from 2004 to 2020.
• On a team with record-setting outfielder Brayden Hellum as the only holdover with significant previous varsity experience, the Stillwater baseball team won Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAAA championships before knocking off reigning state champion Farmington 8-1 in the state finals.
It was the third state championship overall for the Ponies, who also claimed titles in 1991 and 2018. Austin Buck threw a complete game four-hitter in the victory over Farmington as the Ponies finished with a 23-4 record.
The Ponies fell just short in two other sports as the wrestling team placed second at state for the third time in the past four seasons, losing to St. Michael-Albertville 39-27 in the state finals.
• Stillwater added to an impressive showing while crowning three champions in the individual state tournament. University of Minnesota recruit Hunter Lyden captured his third straight individual state championship while junior Ryder Rogotzke pinned down his first individual state title while registering a state record 44 pins in a single season. Last year also marked the first-ever MSHSL-sponsored girls wrestling state tournament and eighth-grader Audrey Rogotzke made the most of the opportunity while claiming the inaugural state title at 120 pounds.
• In alpine skiing, the Stillwater girls finished second behind Minnetonka at the state meet behind all-state performers Maycie Neubauer, Gracie Gujer and CJ Fredkove.
• Sydney Dettmann capped an exemplary senior season for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team by winning an individual state title in the 200 freestyle.
Team USA
Jessie Diggins continued to make history for Team USA while firmly establishing herself as this country’s most-decorated cross-country skier. The 2010 SAHS graduate won a silver medal in the grueling 30-kilometer race at the Beijing Olympics. She also added a bronze in the freestyle sprint.
At a welcome home celebration in her hometown of Afton, Diggins indicated she plans to continue training and competing at least through the 2026 Olympics in Italy.
• Another former Ponies athlete, Sydney Peterson, burst onto the international scene while winning a silver medal in the women’s long distance standing classic race and a bronze in the freestyle sprint before also contributing to a gold medal in the mixed relay for Team USA at the Paralympic Games in Beijing.
Prior to that, Peterson secured three medals at the Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway, which earned her a surprise spot on Team USA for the Paralympic Games.
• Then a sophomore, Stillwater’s Josie St. Martin was selected to compete for Team USA in the IIHF Under-18 World Championships in Sweden. She was the youngest member of the team, but the event itself was canceled and rescheduled for June in Madison, Wis., where the U.S. team lost to Canada 3-2 in the gold medal game. St. Martin scored a goal in Team USA’s victory over Canada during the preliminary round.
Turning pro
Diggins wasn’t the only Stillwater graduate competing in the Winter Olympics as Noah Cates was selected and named a captain for the men’s hockey team that finished with a 3-1 record but was eliminated by Slovakia in a shoot-out to settle a game that was tied 2-all.
Then, after his season wrapped up at UM-Duluth, Cates was quickly signed by the Philadelphia Flyers and made his NHL debut in front of numerous family, friends and supporters against the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center.
The 2016 SAHS grad finished his short rookie season with five goals and four assists in 16 games.
• Former Stillwater standouts Andrew Gilbert and Will Frisch took the next step in their baseball careers by signing professional contracts after getting selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Gilbert, who like Frisch graduated from SAHS in 2019, signed with the Houston Astros organization after getting selected in the first-round — No. 28 overall. Frisch, still working his way back after elbow surgery that derailed his sophomore season, was chosen by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round (No. 173 overall).
They are the seventh Stillwater players drafted by MLB teams since Glen Perkins was taken by the Minnesota Twins in 2004.
