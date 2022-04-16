Senior Louisa Ward was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team and senior Jonny Saldin was honored for the Stillwater boys during their postseason awards banquet last month.
Louisa Ward was one of nine All-Suburban East Conference honorees for the Stillwater girls, who finished second behind Forest Lake in the conference meet and in Section 4 before placing sixth at state. Forest Lake went on to place third at the state meet.
Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann, Cate Koelzer, Eloise Powell and Stella Powell also received all-conference honors for the Ponies while Jocelyn McBride received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Three Ponies earned all-state honors, including Lily Ward, Holmes and Stella Powell. Lily Ward placed 23rd at state in the pursuit while Stella Powell and Holmes finished third in the relay.
The team’s Leadership Award was presented to Margaret Swenson and Ada Burns was selected the Best New Skier. The Most Improved Skier award went to Eloise Powell.
Also announced at the banquet is that Lily Ward, Sophia Fuhrmann, Amelia Hansen and Ava Lipetzky.
For the boys, Saldin, Alex Hulteen, Charlie Johnson, John Kubiak, George Nelson, Carson Peterson and Bo McBride each earned all-conference honors while Lane Gessler and Charlie Koelzer received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
The Ponies captured their first conference title since 2017 and also advanced to state while finishing second behind Forest Lake in Section 4. Stillwater finished 12th at state.
Saldin, who was the individual Section 4 medalist, also earned all-state honors while placing 20th at state in the pursuit.
Johnson took home the Leadership Award for the Stillwater boys while Kyle Och was honored as the Best New Skier. Max Gerald was chosen the Most Improved Skier.
Ethan Foote, Johnson, Charlie Koelzer and Kubiak were named captains for next year’s squad.
Louisa Ward and Alex Hulteen were this year’s recipients of the Bob Hagstrom Scholarship.
Girls Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann, Cate Koelzer, Eloise Powell, Louisa Ward, Stella Powell, Sofia Omann and Margaret Swenson; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jocelyn McBride; All-State: Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes and Stella Powell; Leadership Award: Margaret Swenson; Best New Skier: Ada Burns; Most Improved Skier: Eloise Powell; Bob Hagstrom Scholarship: Louisa Ward; Most Valuable Athlete: Louisa Ward; Captains elect: Lily Ward, Sophia Fuhrmann, Amelia Hansen and Ava Lipetzky.
Boys Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Jonny Saldin, Alex Hulteen, Charlie Johnson, John Kubiak, George Nelson, Carson Peterson and Bo McBride; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Lane Gessler and Charlie Koelzer; Individual section medalist: Jonny Saldin; All-State: Jonny Saldin; Leadership Award: Charlie Johnson; Best New Skier: Kyle Och; Most Improved Skier: Max Gerald; Bob Hagstrom Scholarship: Alex Hulteen; Most Valuable Athlete: Jonny Saldin; Captains elect: Ethan Foote, Charlie Johnson, Charlie Koelzer and John Kubiak.
