It was a season filled with plenty of snow and much to celebrate as the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams held their postseason awards banquet.
Senior Lily Ward was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the girls and senior Charlie Johnson took home MVP honors on the boys team.
Ward was one of five all-state performers for the Stillwater girls after placing sixth in the individual pursuit at state. Bailey Holmes and Annika Fuhrmann followed in 16th and 20th to receive all-state honors while Jocelyn McBride and Eloise Powell garnered all-state honors after placing third in the team sprint.
They helped the Ponies runner-up finish in the state team standings. In 41 appearances in the state meet, Stillwater placed first (10) or second (10) nearly half of the time.
Stillwater also captured the Suburban East Conference championship for the second year in a row and overtook Forest Lake 390-386 to win the Section 4 crown.
Eloise Powell, McBride, Amelie Hansen, Sophia Saldin, Ward, Holmes, Fuhrmann and Stella Powell each earned all-conference honors for the Ponies.
McBride was an Academic All-State selection while Sophia Fuhrmann and Hansen were co-recipients of the team’s Leadership Award.
Freshman Greta Widenbrant was honored as the Best New Skier while eighth-grader Ada Burns received the Most Improved Skier Award.
Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann, Lily Smith, Sofia Omann and Natasha Lipetzky were each named captains for next year’s squad.
The Stillwater boys also matched the girls with conference and section titles before placing eighth at the state meet. The state appearance was the program’s second in a row and eighth appearance overall in the last nine seasons.
The Ponies defended their SEC championship and edged rival Forest Lake by a single point (377-376) while winning their first section title since 2017.
Johnson was joined by teammates Ethan Foote, Max Gerald, Carson Peterson, George Nelson and John Kubiak in earning All-SEC honors.
Charlie Koelzer received the Leadership Award while seventh-grader Porter Shockey was presented the Best New Skier Award. Eighth-grader Moses Schollett took home the Most Improved Skier Award.
Peterson, Henry March, Foote and Gerald were selected captains for next year’s team.
Also announced at the banquet is that Ava Lipetzky and Charlie Johnson are this year’s recipients of the Bob and Diane Hagstrom Scholarships.
Both teams have also excelled in the classroom, with each receiving an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota State Coaches Association, which requires a team grade point average of 3.75 or higher based on the average of the top five members of the section team. The Stillwater girls and boys each posted a GPA of 3.90.
Girls Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Eloise Powell, Jocelyn McBride, Amelie Hansen, Sophia Saldin, Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann and Stella Powell; All-State: Jocelyn McBride, Eloise Powell, Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes and Annika Fuhrmann; Academic All-State: Jocelyn McBride; Leadership Award: Sophia Furhmann and Amelie Hansen; Best New Skier: Greta Widenbrant; Most Improved Skier: Ada Burns; Bob and Diane Hagstrom Scholarship: Ava Lipetzky; Most Valuable Athlete: Lily Ward; Captains elect: Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann, Lily Smith, Sofia Omann and Natasha Lipetzky.
Boys Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Ethan Foote, Max Gerald, Carson Peterson, Charlie Johnson, George Nelson and John Kubiak; Leadership Award: Charlie Koelzer; Best New Skier: Porter Shockey; Most Improved Skier: Moses Schollett; Bob and Diane Hagstrom Scholarship: Charlie Johnson; Most Valuable Athlete: Charlie Johnson; Captains elect: Carson Peterson, Henry March, Ethan Foote and Max Gerald.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.