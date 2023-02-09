MAPLEWOOD — It was a cold, but rewarding day for the Stillwater Nordic skiing as the boys and girls teams swept the Suburban East Conference championships on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Battle Creek Regional Park.

The Stillwater boys outdistanced runner-up Irondale 463-433 to defend their conference title while Forest Lake followed in third with 417 points. The margin was even tighter for the Stillwater girls, who outscored runner-up Forest Lake 461-443 while Mounds View was third with 348 points.

