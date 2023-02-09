MAPLEWOOD — It was a cold, but rewarding day for the Stillwater Nordic skiing as the boys and girls teams swept the Suburban East Conference championships on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Stillwater boys outdistanced runner-up Irondale 463-433 to defend their conference title while Forest Lake followed in third with 417 points. The margin was even tighter for the Stillwater girls, who outscored runner-up Forest Lake 461-443 while Mounds View was third with 348 points.
These teams were expected to remain in the mix for the Section 4 Meet, which was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, also at Battle Creek.
“It was an exciting day and we look forward to our section meet,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.
The first half of the pursuit race was held on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and the Stillwater boys started strong with six skiers among the top 10. The conditions for Day 2 were frigid, with wind chills reaching minus-20 degrees and the Ponies persevered while placing four finishers among the top eight — led by individual medalist Carson Peterson with a winning time of 27:18.
Forest Lake’s Jacob Kensy was the runner-up in a time of 28:08.
“Tuesday was a fantastic day for our six pursuit skiers,” Ponies co-head coach Ryan Jensen said. “In the skate pursuit, Carson was able to hold off Jacob Kensy and expand his lead.”
Charlie Johnson followed in fourth place for the Ponies with a time of 28:37 while teammates George Nelson (28:57) and John Kubiak (29:31) finished seventh and eighth.
Talbot Ward (31:38) and Charlie Koelzer (31:42) placed 17th and 18th, just outside what is needed to earn All-SEC honors.
“Talbot and Charlie did exactly what great teammates do and moved further up the field, pushing their competitors’ scores further down,” Jensen said.
Ethan Foote and Max Gerald also finished first in the sprint relay to give the Ponies a total of six all-conference honorees.
The Stillwater duo turned in the fastest qualifying time and improved on that with a time of 15:27 in the finals, outdistancing Irondale’s Franklin Doncavage and Erik Olson (16:10) by 43 seconds.
“They skied a very intelligent first heat and dropped 70 seconds in the final,” Jensen said.
Stillwater’s other entry in the team sprint, Henry March and Kyle Och, also advanced to the finals and placed sixth with a time of 16:46.
“Henry and Kyle had to fight hard to hold onto sixth place in the relay final, dropping 54 seconds from their prelim time,” Jensen said.
The Stillwater girls ended a run of three consecutive runner-up finishes in the conference with the comfortable victory over Irondale. The Ponies won six straight SEC titles from 2014 through 2019 and have not placed lower than second in the conference dating back to at least 2002.
“The girls had a terrific afternoon of racing,” Kraftson said.
The Ponies also started strong in the classic race while posting four of the five fastest times, led by Lily Ward in second place. Bailey Holmes, Stella Powell and Annika Fuhrman were separated by just five seconds to start the pursuit.
Ward finished second in the pursuit with a time of 30:56, which was 34 seconds behind medalist Jordan Parent (30:22) of Forest Lake. Parent started with a 26-second lead after the classic leg and expanded the lead slightly in the pursuit.
“Lily was in great form, staying a consistent time behind Jordan Parent to secure second place,” Kraftson said.
Holmes followed Ward in third place with a time of 31:42 and Fuhrmann finished fifth in 32:20. Powell placed ninth in a time of 33:11, a strong effort following a crash in the first kilometer of the pursuit.
“Bailey also skied fast from the start to hold on to third place,” Kraftson said. “Annika skied a really smart race as she was caught by Chloe Erickson from Forest Lake, but tucked in behind her for a couple kilometers and then accelerated past her to hold on to her fifth-place position.”
The Ponies held a three-point advantage over Forest Lake after the pursuit race, but pulled away thanks to a strong showing with two of the top three finishers in the team sprint.
Mounds View’s Brynn Mills and Margot DeRosier claimed the victory with a time of 17:09, but the Ponies followed in second and third.
Eloise Powell and Jocelyn McBride placed second with a time of 17:18 and the team of Amelie Hansen and Sophia Saldin followed in third with a time of 18:40 to join Eloise Powell, McBride, Ward, Holmes, Fuhrmann and Stella Powell in earning all-conference honors.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 463; 2. Irondale 433; 3. Forest Lake 417; 4. Mounds View 407; 5. Roseville 407; 6. White Bear Lake 368; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 357.
Stillwater results
Sprint relay
1. Ethan Foote-Max Gerald 15:27; 6. Henry March-Kyle Och 16:46. Medalists: 1. Ethan Foote-Max Gerald (St) 15:27.
Pursuit
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
1. Carson Peterson 14:08-13:10—27:18; 4. Charlie Johnson 15:00-13:37—28:37; 7. George Nelson 15:17-13:40—28:57; 8. John Kubiak 15:07-14:24—29:31; 17. Talbot Ward 16:41-14:57—31:38; 18. Charlie Koelzer 16:44-14:58—31:42. Individual medalist: 1. Carson Peterson (St) 14:08-13:10—27:18.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 461; 2. Forest Lake 443; 3. Mounds View 348; 4. Roseville 398; 5. Irondale 396; 6. White Bear Lake 351; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 326.
Sprint relay
2. Eloise Powell-Jocelyn McBride 17:18; 3. Amelie Hansen-Sophia Saldin 18:40. Medalists: 1. Brynn Mills-Margot DeRosier (MV) 17:09.
Pursuit
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
2. Lily Ward 15:58-14:58—30:56; 3. Bailey Holmes 16:28-15:14—31:42; 5. Annika Fuhrmann 16:33-15:47—32:20; 9. Stella Powell 16:32-16:39—33:11; 22. Ada Burns 18:56-18:28—37:24; 23. Cate Koelzer 19:46-18:06—37:52. Individual medalist: 1. Jordan Parent (FL) 15:32-14:50—30:22.
