MAPLEWOOD — In their final tune-ups before the Section 4 Meet, the Stillwater girls and boys each placed three teams in the top five during 4x3-kilometer relay meet on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Stillwater relay teams placed first, fourth and fifth in the girls division of the unscored meet and third, fourth and fifth in the boys race.
Each relay featured two classical skiers and two freestyle skiers.
Louisa Ward, Molly Goheen, Sofia Omann and Bailey Holmes took top honors in the girls race with a time of 43:42.9.
Stillwater’s Cate Koelzer, Eloise Powell, Margaret Swenson and Annika Fuhrmann finished fourth in 44:58.2 while Jocelyn McBridge, Lily Ward, Amelie Hansen and Stella Powell placed fifth in 47:05.7.
Lane Gessler, Max Gerald, George Nelson and Alex Hulteen set the pace for the Stillwater boys with a third-place finish in a time of 39:11.0. John Kubiak, Gavin Browning, Ethan Foote and Charlie Johnson teamed up to place fourth in 39:51.2 while Charlie Koelzer, Talbot Ward, Carson Peterson and Bo McBride finished fifth in a time of 39:57.0.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in the Section 4 Meet on Thursday, Feb. 10, an event that was moved to Wirth Park after it was originally scheduled for Battle Creek.
The state meet will take place on Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Girls results
1. Stillwater (Louisa Ward, Molly Goheen, Sofia Omann and Bailey Holmes) 43:42.9; 4. Stillwater (Cate Koelzer, Eloise Powell, Margaret Swenson and Annika Fuhrmann) 44:58.2; 5. Stillwater (Jocelyn McBride, Lily Ward, Amelie Hansen and Stella Powell) 47:05.7.
Boys results
1. Roseville, 37:40.8; 3. Stillwater (Lane Gessler, Max Gerald, George Nelson and Alex Hulteen) 39:11.0; 4. Stillwater (John Kubiak, Gavin Browning, Ethan Foote and Charlie Johnson) 39:51.2; 5. Stillwater (Charlie Koelzer, Talbot Ward, Carson Peterson and Bo McBride) 39:57.0.
