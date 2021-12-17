FALCON HEIGHTS — In between the first significant snowfall of the season and the warm temperatures and rain that wiped it out shortly therafter, the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic ski teams squeezed in a Suburban East Conference freestyle race on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Les Bolstad Golf Course.
The Stillwater girls featured three of the top four finishers in the seven-team, 5-kilometer race to outdistance rival and defending state champion Forest Lake 480-468 for the top spot. Mounds View followed in third place with 392 points.
Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent was the top finisher in a time of 15:56, but Lily Ward (16:16), Bailey Holmes (16:16) and Louisa Ward (16:21) finished second through fourth for the Ponies.
“Lily was our first skier out and and skied with confidence and poise,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “Bailey’s hard work in the offseason showed as she matched Lily to the second.”
Stillwater’s Stella Powell (17:01) and Annika Fuhrmann (17:43) placed seventh and ninth to complete the scoring.
The Stillwater boys placed three skiers among the top five, but settled for second place just one point (474-473) behind reigning state runner-up Forest Lake.
Jonny Saldin set a torrid pace for the Ponies while posting a winning time of 13:28, which was more than a minute ahead of runner-up Ethan Hebert (14:37) of Forest Lake.
Alex Hulteen (14:55) and Carson Peterson (15:18) placed third and fifth for the Ponies while Charlie Johnson (15:49) was not far behind in eighth place. Caden Lemme (16:50) completed the scoring for Stillwater in 15th place.
“Jonny Saldin was nothing short of spectacular,” Kraftson said. “His fluid technique over the uneven surface enabled him to float over the choppy terrain while others were grinding and sinking.”
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 480; 2. Forest Lake 468; 3. Mounds View 392; 4. Roseville 377; 5. Irondale 374; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 321; 7. White Bear Lake 304.
Top 5
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 15:56; 2. Lily Ward (St) 16:16; 3. Bailey Holmes (St) 16:16; 4. Louisa Ward (St) 16:21; 5. Ella Niznik (FL) 16:32.
Stillwater results
2. Lily Ward 16:16; 3. Bailey Holmes 16:16; 4. Louisa Ward 16:21; 7. Stella Powell 17:01; 9. Annika Fuhrmann 17:43; 14. Cate Koelzer 18:23; 18. Sofia Omann 18:54; 20. Eloise Powell 18:59; 24. Margaret Swenson 19:13; 27. Heidi Stoffregen 19:43; 32. Jocelyn McBride 20:16; 36. Lizzy Smitten 20:37; 37. Amelie Hansen 20:40; 42. Molly Goheen 21:44; 47. Sophia Saldin 21:55.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 474; 2. Stillwater 473; 3. Irondale 413; 4. Roseville 401; 5. White Bear Lake 353; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 319; 7. Mounds View 310.
Top 5
1. Jonny Saldin (St) 13:28; 2. Ethan Hebert (FL) 14:37; 3. Alex Hulteen (St) 14:55; 4. Noah Erickson (FL) 15:03; 5. Carson Peterson (St) 15:18.
Stillwater results
1. Jonathan Saldin 13:28; 3. Alex Hulteen 14:55; 5. Carson Peterson 15:18; 8. Charlie Johnson 15:49; 15. Caden Lemme 16:50; 17. George Nelson 16:56; 20. Everett Lauer 17:26; 24. Lane Gessler 18:16; 26. Max Gerald 18:33; 34. Ethan Foote 19:13; 36. Talbot Ward 19:25; 37. Kyler Buse 19:26; 41. Kyle McBride 19:38; 44. Henry March 19:48; 47. Marcus Saffold 19:56.
