BIWABIK — Competing in one of the largest high school races in the country, the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams delivered strong performances in the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Giants Ridge.

The Stillwater girls finished with 536 points to trail only winner Duluth East (554). St. Paul Highland Park, the reigning state runner-up, followed in third place with 516 points.

