MAPLEWOOD — It’s a perennial battle for the Suburban East Conference titles and this year Forest Lake earned a sweep while holding off the Stillwater girls and boys teams for the top spot on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Battle Creek Park.
The second-ranked Rangers held off Stillwater 479-475 for the top spot in the girls competition, another narrow finish after the Ponies won a tie-breaker to capture the title a year ago. Forest Lake ended a run of six consecutive SEC titles for the Ponies. Both teams were comfortably ahead of third-place Irondale (394).
The top-ranked Forest Lake boys outdistanced the Ponies 485-462 for the team title while Irondale was third withi 404 points.
“If you look at the results, it’s easy to see why the SEC teams that are not in Section 4 are relieved,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “It’s always a dog fight for girls and boys between Stillwater and Forest Lake and when you take those two teams out, there’s a lot more room at the top of the field.”
Senior Libby Tuttle won the individual conference title with a time of 30:27, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Jordan Parent (31:44) of Forest Lake. The Rangers occupied three of the top four spots before Liv Myers landed fifth for the Ponies in a time of 33:36.
“Libby had a really strong freestyle race in the afternoon,” Hansen said. “She had the fastest freestyle time of the day by over a minute and won the pursuit by over a minute twenty. Liv also had a very strong freestyle race, notching the third fastest freestyle split of the day. She had some fire in her eyes this afternoon and that was good to see. She carries a lot of power and is just learning how to unleash it.”
Stillwater, which is third in the state rankings, finished with seven skiers in the top 12. Louisa Ward (34:33), Sydney Peterson (34:46), Lily Ward (34:51) and Piper Wilson (35:14) placed 7th through 10th while Ana Weaver followed in 12th place with a time of 35:14.
“Louisa, Sydney and Lily rounded out the scoring for us, with Piper and Ana right behind them,” Hansen said. “Sydney and Piper are working through some injuries and we’re hoping they’ll be full strength (for sections).”
The coach was pleased with the team’s resolve following a big of a sluggish start.
“Despite the fact that most of the team was a little disappointed with the classic, it was a decent start and, maybe more importantly, the girls did a great job of coming back for a very strong afternoon,” Hansen said.
Stillwater also produced the individual medalist in the boys race as sophomore Adrik Kraftson (27:44) rode a strong start in the classic race to a 16-second victory over runner-up Ethan Erickson (28:00) in the pursuit.
“It was fun to see Adrik ski so well today,” Hansen said. “He earned himself a nice lead in the classic race and held on to it almost exactly during the pursuit. There were times when second place closed the gap to as little as six seconds, but Adrik is a fierce competitor and he did a great job skiing to win.”
The Rangers were too strong up front with five of the top six finishers.
Jonathan Saldin was next for the Ponies in seventh with a time of 29.22 and Tristan Smith (29:29) finished eighth. Sam Hansen (30:18) followed in 11th place and Peter Grace (31:22) completed the scoring in 16th place with a time of 31:22, though Alex Hulteen (32:10) was just two spots back in 18th place.
“Johnny and Tristan also had strong racing today,” Hansen said. “A few more seconds and they’ll be right in the middle of the lead pack. Sam is recovering from illness and still managed a strong performance. We score five racers in the SEC championship and Peter Grace did a fantastic job locking up that fifth spot for us.”
Stillwater and Forest Lake were set to square off again on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the Section 4 Meet at Battle Creek.
• Stillwater also fared well in the conference JV race, occupying 65 percent of the top 10 spots in the four races.
Bailey Holmes won both events for the JV girls while Lane Gessler and Max Smitten traded places while sweeping the top two spots in those races.
“We have lots to look forward to in these younger skiers,” Hansen said.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 479; 2. Stillwater 475; 3. Irondale 394; 4. East Ridge 377; 5. Roseville 349; 6. Woodbury 344; 7. White Bear Lake 332; 8. Mounds View 318; 9. Park 97.
Top 5
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Libby Tuttle (St) 16:26-14:01—30:27; 2. Jordan Parent (FL) 16:33-15:11—31:44; 3. Amelia Hauer (FL) 17:04-15:50—32:54; 4. Ella Niznik (FL) 33:21; 5. Liv Myers (St) 17:54-15:42—33:36.
Stillwater results
1. Libby Tuttle 16:26-14:01—30:27; 5. Liv Myers 17:54-15:42—33:36; 7. Louisa Ward 18:35-15:58—34:33; 8. Sydney Peterson 18:19-16:27—34:46; 9. Lily Ward 18:29-16:22—34:51; 10. Piper Wilson 18:14-17:00—35:14; 12. Ana Weaver 18:47-16:27—35:14; 26. Elizabeth Landherr 20:16-17:29—37:45; 29. Amelia Lehmann 21:04-17:26—38:30; 43. Maddy Koltun 22:00-18:37—40:37.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 485; 2. Stillwater 462; 3. Irondale 404; 4. Roseville 401; 5. White Bear Lake 375; 6. East Ridge 312; 7. Mounds View 294; 8. Woodbury 254; 9. Park 196.
Top 5
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Adrik Kraftson (St) 14:29-13:15—27:44; 2. Ethan Erickson (FL) 14:46-13:14—28:00; 3. Noah Erickson (FL) 14:45-13;20—28:05; 4. Nick Parent (FL) 14:50-13:37—28:27; 5. Drew Sampson (FL) 29:04.
Stillwater results
1. Adrik Kraftson 14:29-13:15—27:44; 7. Jonathan Saldin 15:38-13:44—29:22; 8. Tristan Smith 15:30-13:59—29:29; 11. Sam Hansen 16:15-14:03—30:18; 16. Peter Grace 16:32-14:50—31:22; 18. Alex Hulteen 17:47-14:23—32:10; 30. Sam Tiedke 18:18-15:29—33:47; 32. Broderick McBride 18:09-15:44—33:53; 40. Carter Moening 18:44-16:28—35:12; 47. Kyler Buse 19:20-17:16—36:36.
