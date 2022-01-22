MAPLEWOOD — It wasn’t the pursuit race that is typically held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the Ponies pushed through a similar work load while finishing second to rival Forest Lake on Monday, Jan. 17 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Stillwater girls Nordic ski team placed five skiers in the top 10 while finishing eight points (478-470) behind Forest Lake in the team standings. Mounds View finished third with 415 points.
The Stillwater boys also finished second with the Rangers holding a 483-455 edge in the final standings while Irondale (397) followed in third place.
After completing the interval start classic race, there was a 75-minute break before an interval start freestyle race. The times were combined to determine the final placement.
“It was a great opportunity for our skiers to race in both disciplines,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “They showed a lot of fitness to be able to compete effectively with such short rest.”
Led by individual medalist Jordan Parent (32:11), Forest Lake swept the top three spots. Louisa Ward led the Ponies in fourth place with a time of 34:32 while Bailey Holmes (34:42), Lily Ward (34:52) and Stella Powell (36:05) finished sixth through eighth. Annika Fuhrmann completed the scoring in 10th place with a time of 36:16.
“It would have been nice if we could have raced a skate pursuit, because our top five girls all finished within 26 seconds of each other in the classic race,” Kraftson said. “Louisa skied a particularly inspired skate race finishing just 13 seconds from a top-three combined finish. All of our skiers pressed from start to finish in both races.”
In the boys event, Stillwater’s Jonny Saldin skied a blistering freestyle race to claim individual honors with a total time of 28:00. Saldin trailed Forest Lake’s Noah Erickson by eight seconds after the classic race, but erased that deficit with a time of 13:10 in the freestyle portion to edge Erickson (38:08) by eight seconds.
Alex Hulteen was next for the Ponies in sixth place with a time of 30:23. Charlie Johnson (32:03) and Caden Lemme (32:38) placed 12th and 14th while George Nelson (33:24) completed the scoring in 17th place, just ahead of teammate and 18th-place finisher John Kubiak (33:26).
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 478; 2. Stillwater 470; 3. Mounds View 415; 4. Roseville 392; 5. Irondale 365; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 347; 7. White Bear Lake 303.
Stillwater results
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
4. Louisa Ward 18:39-15:53—34:32; 6. Bailey Holmes 18:41-16:01—34:42; 7. Lily Ward 18:26-16:26—34:52; 8. Stella Powell (St) 18:52-17:12—36:05; 10. Annika Fuhrmann 18:46-17:30—36:16; 19. Cate Koelzer 20:39-18:18—38:57; 23. Eloise Powell 20:56-18:40—39:36; 26. Margaret Swenson 20:56-19:34—40:30; 29. Sofia Omann 21:40-19:28—41:08; 38. Amelie Hansen 23:01-20:14—43.16; 44. Gabby Lehmann 23:25-21:27—44:52; 47. Heidi Stoffregen 25:24-20:01—45:25; 49. Lizzy Smitten 25:07-21:12—46:19; 50. Molly Goheen 23:36-23:03—46:39; 53. Ava Lipetsky 24:25-23:11—47:35; 55. Natasha Lipetsky 25:07-22:46—47:53; 57. Adelaide Bielke 32:07-16:25—48:32; 58. Ada Burns 25:26-23:26—48:52; 67. Siena Kersten 26:53-25:01—51:54; 74. Adeline Smitten 29:22-24:59—54:21; 76. Lillian Smith 27:52-26:41—54:33; 79. Elly Flaherty 27:00-29:44—56:45; 83. Greta Lipetsky 28:27-35:13—1:03:40. Individual medalist: 1. Jordan Parent (FL) 16:44-15:28—32:11.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 483; 2. Stillwater 455; 3. Irondale 397; 4. Roseville 392; 5. White Bear Lake 370; 6. Mounds View 350; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 337.
Stillwater results
1. Jonny Saldin 14:50-13:10—28:00; 6. Alex Hulteen 16:23-13:59—30:23; 12. Charlie Johnson 17:31-14:32—32:03; 14. Caden Lemme 17:18-15:20—32:38; 17. George Nelson 17:40-15:44—33:24; 18. John Kubiak 17:44-15:42—33:26; 29. Charlie Koelzer 19:09-17:03—36:12; 32. Max Gerard 19:50-16:52—36:42; 33. Lane Gessler 19:19—17:46—37:05; 42. Talbot Ward 20:12-19:07—38:19; 51. Marcus Saffold 21:25-20:12—41:37; 52. Henry March 21:15-20:25—41:41; 63. Charlie Sanderson 22:57-22:00—44:57; 69. Zachary Stanley 23:04-24:02—47:07; 71. Gilbert Siedschlag 22:47-24:33—47:20. Individual medalist: 1. Jonny Saldin (St) 14:50-13:10—28:00.
