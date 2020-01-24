MAPLEWOOD — Stillwater’s first pursuit race of the season was a successful one as the Ponies finished atop the girls and boys standings after the MLK Day Pursuit on Monday, Jan. 20 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Stillwater girls swept the top five places to score 490 points and finish well ahead of runner-up Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (422) and third-place Irondale (418). Forest Lake, which did not have many of its top skiers for this race, followed in fourth out of seven teams with 387 points.
It was a closer battle for the Stillwater boys, who featured three of the top six finishers on the way to a 459-440 victory over Roseville. Forest Lake placed third with 435 points.
“The MLK Day Pursuit Race is a great event as it’s the first draft of our championship races,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “In the next three weeks, we will have a pursuit race to determine conference, section and state championship titles so we’re so lucky to have a chance to practice those races today.
“Skiing two 5-kilometer races in one day is absolutely grueling both physically and mentally — and both coaches and athletes have to plan for a full-day event. Resting and recovering between races is, literally, every bit as important to the outcome as either of the 5-kilometer events.”
Sydney Peterson set the pace for the Stillwater girls, turning in the fastest time in the classic portion of the race (19:03) and then increasing that margin while skiing 38 seconds faster (16:41) than anyone in the freestyle leg to win by 1:26 over teammate and runner-up Louisa Ward (37:10).
Stillwater competed without Libby Tuttle, who is ranked second in the individual state rankings, but still fared well with Ana Weaver (37:22), Piper Wilson (38:24) and Lily Ward (38:34) completing the top five.
“Sydney and Louisa were both experimenting with some different race tactics today so they can shift into high gear next week,” Hansen said. “They both looked strong and confident. The little chase pack of Ana, Piper and Lily was extremely impressive — I was thrilled with how they all kept finding a little more in the tank to push forward. It feels like today was a really good prep day for us. It gives me confidence going into the championships.”
Amelia Lehmann (41:28) and Elizabeth Landherr (41:43) also finished 13th and 15th for the Ponies in the pursuit, giving the Ponies 7 of the top 15 finishers.
“I was really pleased with how the girls skied today,” Hansen said. “They were calm and focused and tough. Racing at 10 degrees takes more energy than racing at 20 degrees. The snow is slower and your body has to work harder to keep you warm. Throughout the ranks today, varsity and JV, I didn’t see any of the girls give up anything. They didn’t just ski — they raced. Some of our first-year skiers finished both races, an incredible testament to the fitness they have developed and the technique they’ve learned in 10 weeks.”
Adrik Kraftson set the pace for the Stillwater boys while turning in a winning time of 30:03. Kraftson finished 86 seconds ahead of Forest Lake’s Ethan Hebert, who was the next fastest skier in the classic race. Kraftson’s lead shrunk by 18 seconds in the classic pursuit but he still crossed the finish line more than a minute before Hebert (31:11), the runner-up.
Stillwater put three skiers across the line before anyone else’s second finisher. Tristan Smith finished fourth in a time of 32:41 while Peter Grace followed in sixth with a time of 33:20.
Carter Moening (35:38) and Sam Tiedke (36:18) finished 14th and 21st to complete the scoring for the Ponies, who also received a 29th-place finish from John Kubiak (38:26).
Stillwater was scheduled to compete in a team sprint event on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the Suburban East Conference Championships will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Battle Creek.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 490; 2. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 422; 3. Irondale 418; 4. Forest Lake 387; 5. Roseville 377; 6. Mounds View 373; 7. White Bear Lake 353.
Stillwater results
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
1. Sydney Peterson 19:03-16:41—35:44; 2. Louisa Ward 19:51-17:19—37:10; 3. Ana Weaver 19:35-17:47—37:22; 4. Piper Wilson 19:21-19:03—38:24; 5. Lily Ward 20:08-18:26—38:34; 13. Amelia Lehmann 22:03-19:25—41:28; 15. Elizabeth Landherr 22:04-19:39—41:43; 21. Bailey Holmes 22:44-20:06—42:50; 25. Emma Bourne 22:55-20:23—43:18; 27. Margaret Swenson 22:38-20:43—43:21.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 459; 2. Roseville 440; 3. Forest Lake 435; 4. White Bear Lake 420; 5. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 391; 6. Irondale 376; 7. Mounds View 327.
Stillwater results
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
1. Adrik Kraftson 14:45-15:18—30:03; 4. Tristan Smith 17:11-15:30—32:41; 6. Peter Grace 17:14-16:06—33:20; 14. Carter Moening 18:20-17:18—35:38; 21. Sam Tiedke 19:20-16:58—36:18; 29. John Kubiak 20:24-18:02—38:26.
Wilson paces Stillwater girls
At Maplewood, Piper Wilson led a sweep of the top three spots to help lead the Stillwater girls to a victory in a 5-kilometer classic race on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Battle Creek. The Ponies outdistanced second-place Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 487-437 in a field that included five Suburban East Conference teams.
Wilson finished in a winning time of 18:21, followed by teammates Louisa Ward (19:09) and Lily Ward in second and third. Ana Weaver (19:49) added a fifth-place finish for the Ponies, who placed seven skiers in the top 10.
The Stillwater boys finished with 448 points to finish third behind White Bear Lake (471) and Roseville (458).
Peter Grace led the Ponies in third place with a time of 16:38, which was 26 seconds behind individual winner Aran Koob (16:12) of Roseville.
Also contributing for Stillwater were Smitten (18:16), Carter Moening (18:24), Bo McBride (18:28) and Lane Gessler (18:32) in 12th through 15th place.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 487; 2. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 437; 3. Mounds View 410; 4. Roseville 407; 5. White Bear Lake 405.
Stillwater results
1. Piper Wilson 18:21; 2. Louisa Ward 19:09; 3. Lily Ward 19:11; 5. Ana Weaver 19:49; 7. Amelia Lehman 20:13; 9. Elizabeth Landherr 20:30; 10. Bailey Holmes 20:36; 12. Maddy Koltun 21:04; 16. Emma Bourne 21:42; 19. Annika Fuhrmann 22:05; 24. Brooke Elfert 22:49; 26. Elsa Huckels 23:10; 29. Stella Powell 23:19.
Boys team standings
1. White Bear Lake 471; 2. Roseville 458; 3. Stillwater 448; 4. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 401; 5. Mounds View 386.
Stillwater results
3. Peter Grace 16:38; 12. Max Smitten 18:16; 13. Carter Moening 18:24; 14. Bo McBride 18:28; 15. Lane Gessler 18:32; 17. Kyler Buse 18:52; 23. Tanner Lange 20:10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.