Behind individual medalist Jonny Saldin, the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team captured its first Suburban East Conference championship since 2017 on Friday, Jan. 28 at Theodore Wirth Golf Course in Golden Valley.
The Ponies held off rival Forest Lake 457-443 for the title, ending a run of four straight conference titles for the Rangers. Irondale followed in third with 418 points.
Forest Lake won its third straight SEC title in the girls’ competition, holding off the Ponies 463-455 for the top spot this year.
This was the first year using a format that incorporates a sprint relay, which will also be used in the upcoming section and state meets. The sprint portion or the meet — which consists of two two-person relay teams — counts for 40 percent of the scoring when combined with the pursuit results.
The Stillwater boys fared well in both events, but were stronger in the pursuit with Saldin (26:08) outdistancing Forest Lake’s Noah Erickson (26:20) by 12 seconds for the victory. Alex Hulteen followed in third place with a time of 27:48, one of four Ponies among the top seven.
Stillwater’s Charlie Johnson (29:30) and John Kubiak (29:59) placed sixth and seventh while George Nelson also earned all-conference honors with a 12th-place finish in 31:23.
Saldin turned in the fastest time of 11:55 in the freestyle race on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Elm Creek, which made him the first skier out for the classical pursuit two days later. Erickson closed the gap slightly with the fastest classical leg by 11 seconds after Saldin. Hulteen ranked third among all skiers in both races.
Forest Lake finished 1-2 in the sprint relay, led by winners Jacob Kensy and Ethan Hebert with a time of 15:44. Stillwater’s Carson Peterson and Bo McBride (18:52) and Lane Gessler and Charlie Koelzer (20:19) placed fourth and fifth in the event, which was held on Friday after the classical pursuit.
The Stillwater girls featured two of the top three finishers in the sprint relay and the pursuit, but Forest Lake featured the top finisher in both and also placed five in the top 10 in the pursuit.
The Ponies delivered a strong performance in the pursuit with all six skiers making up ground and moving up on Day 2.
“It was a spectacular evening for our girls,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “There are four long, tough climbs on the 5-kilometer course and all of them attacked the climbs with vigor. Another coach in the conference commented to me how strong the girls looked on course.”
Lily Ward was the top finisher for Stillwater in second place with a time of 31:21. Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent won the race in a time of 29:28.
Ward ranked sixth after the freestyle race, but climbed all the way up to second place with a 16:48 effort in the classical pursuit. Bailey Holmes also moved up from fifth to finish third in the pursuit with a time of 31:39.
Annika Fuhrmann started the pursuit in eighth, but moved up to sixth with a total time of 32:41 and Cate Koelzer (34:51) moved up one spot to 14th.
Eloise Powell started in 21st, but climbed up to 15th in the pursuit with a time of 34:56 — a significant charge as it earned her all-conference honors for finishing among the top 16.
Jocelyn McBride earned honorable mention all-conference honors with little room to spare after up from 26th to 24th with a time of 36:51.
Both of Stillwater’s sprint teams earned all-conference honors, which is reserved for the top four teams.
Chloe Erickson and Ella Niznik of Forest Lake won the sprint with a time of 19:07, but the teams of Stella Powell and Louisa Ward (19:39) and Sofia Omann and Margaret Swenson (21:03) followed in second and third for the Ponies.
“Stella and Lily established their position early,” Kraftson said. “They finished 32 seconds back of the winning team, compared to 41 seconds in the regular season sprint relay held on Jan. 12. Our next team was battling for third place throughout the race, securing it by a 15-second margin in the end.”
The coach was pleased with the efforts from the skiers, but also the support staff that helped ensure fast skis for the chilly conditions and artificial snow.
“We owe a lot of gratitude to our technical coaching team,” Kraftson said. “We had a team applying glide wax the night before both races and then applying kick wax for the Friday night pursuit. The skis were terrific.”
The Section 4 Meet is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at Battle Creek.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 457; 2. Forest Lake 443; 3. Irondale 418; 4. Roseville 409; 5. White Bear Lake 385; 6. Mounds View 364; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 359.
Stillwater pursuit results
Freestyle-Classical—Pursuit
1. Jonny Saldin 11:55-14:13.5—26:08.5; 3. Alex Hulteen 12:36-15:12.8—27:48.8; 6. Charlie Johnson 13:01-16:29.4—29:30.4; 7. John Kubiak 13:40-16:19.9—29:59.9; 12. George Nelson 14:40-16:43.2—31:23.2; 25. Max Gerald 16:19-17:51.2—34:10.2. Individual medalist: 1. Jonny Saldin (St) 11:55-14:13.5—26:08.5.
Sprint results
1. Jacob Kensy-Ethan Hebert (FL) 15:44.3; 4. Carson Peterson-Bo McBride (St) 18:52.3; 5. Lane Gessler-Charlie Koelzer (St) 20:19.7.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 463; 2. Stillwater 455; 3. Irondale 404; 4. Mounds View 397; 5. Roseville 394; 6. White Bear Lake 355; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 346.
Stillwater pursuit results
Freestyle-Classical—Pursuit
2. Lily Ward 14:33-16:48.5—31:21.5; 3. Bailey Holmes 14:18-17:21.5—31:39.5; 6. Annika Fuhrmann 15:11-17:30.3—32:41.3; 14. Cate Koelzer 15:41-19:10.0—34:51.0; 15. Eloise Powell 16:06-18:50.7—34:56.7; 24. Jocelyn McBride 16:58-19:53.0—36:51.0. Individual medalist: 1. Jordan Parent (FL) 13:30-15:58.4—29:28.4.
Sprint results
1. Chloe Erickson-Ella Niznik (FL) 19:07.4; 2. Stella Powell-Louisa Ward (St) 19:39.1; 3. Sofia Omann-Margaret Swenson (St) 21:03.5.
