MAPLEWOOD — Conditions were sloppy due to warm temperatures and even some rain, but the Stillwater boys and girls Nordic ski teams were pleased to be racing and with the performances during a Suburban East Conference freestyle race on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Battle Creek.
It was originally scheduled as a 5-kilometer classical race, but switched to freestyle due to the warmer temperatures.
Stillwater scored 449 points to finish second behind rival Forest Lake (464) in the boys race while Irondale followed in third with 430 points. The Ponies were competing without some of its varsity regulars, but Charlie Johnson delivered an impressive performance while placing third in a time of 15:28. Max Gerald (16:59) followed in 10th while John Kubiak (17:19) and Ethan Foote (17:21) finished 13th and 14th. It was a solid finish for Kubiak considering he snapped a ski after a fall early in the race.
“Battle Creek’s course held up well and we saw some really terrific racing from our skiers,” Ponies co-head coach Ryan Jensen said.
Stillwater was missing several regulars from its girls lineup and the Ponies placed fifth with 403 points. Forest Lake outdistanced Mounds View 470-461 for the top spot while Roseville (409) and Irondale (407) also slipped ahead of the Ponies.
Annika Fuhrmann paced the Ponies in sixth place with a time of 18:13 while Sofia Omann (20:22), Heidi Stoffregen (20:49) and Ada Burns (21:22) also finished among the top 25.
“Annika was our first starter and had a terrific race,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “She has been battling illness in the early part of the season and has been gradually working her way back to form. She seemed to get stronger and faster as the race went on.”
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 464; 2. Stillwater 449; 3. Irondale 430; 4. Roseville 385; 5. Mounds View 361; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 348; 7. White Bear Lake 334.
Top 5
1. Jacob Kensy (FL) 14:40; 2. Noah Besemann (Ir) 15:04; 3. Charlie Johnson (St) 15:28; 4. Andrew Klier (WBL) 15:55; 5. Ryan Houseman (FL) 15:58.
Stillwater results (top 40)
3. Charlie Johnson 15:28; 10. Max Gerald 16:59; 13. John Kubiak 17:19; 14. Ethan Foote 17:21; 16. Everett Lauer 17:24; 17. Talbot Ward 17:45; 18. Henry March 18:00; 19. Charlie Koelzer 18:04; 22. Kyle Och 18:19; 38. Kyle McBride 20:07.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 470; 2. Mounds View 461; 3. Roseville 409; 4. Irondale 407; 5. Stillwater 403; 6. White Bear Lake 332; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 301.
Top 5
1. Linnea Ousdigian (MV) 16:48; 2. Evelyn Hudrlik (FL) 17:21; 3. Jordan Parent (FL) 17:28; 4. Chloe Erickson (FL) 17:32; 5. Siri Stolen (Ir) 17:38.
Stillwater results (top 40)
6. Annika Fuhrmann 18:13; 20. Sofia Omann 20:22; 22. Heidi Stoffregen 20:49; 25. Ada Burns 21:22; 29. Natasha Lipetzky 21:39; 30. Ava Lipetzky 21:39; 33. Greta Widenbrant 22:14; 39. Greta Shockey 23:20.
Ponies prevail in opener
At Maplewood, the Stillwater girls and boys each held off Forest Lake for victories in the season opener on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Battle Creek.
Stillwater outdistanced the Rangers 466-456 in the girls standings of the 4-kilometer freestyle event, led by Lily Ward (10:59) and Bailey Holmes (11:22) in second and third place. The Ponies placed five skiers among the top 14, with Stella Powell and Eloise Powell placing 8th and 12th. Jocelyn McBride followed in 14th place.
“Lily Ward started in the same wave with Jordan Parent from Forest Lake and was able to ski with her for much of the race,” Kraftson said. “Lily looked very smooth and confident. Bailey and Stella were both in great form. Forest Lake has a very strong top three and we essentially matched them today.”
The Stillwater boys placed three finishers among the top eight and outscored the Rangers 455-450 for the top spot with Irondale placing third with 438 points.
Charlie Johnson led the Ponies in fourth place with a time of 10:33 while John Kubiak (10:52) and Carson Peterson (10:52) followed in seventh and eighth place.
“I see some great races on the horizon and some skiers that are going to surprise themselves as soon as they get their technique dialed in,” Jensen said. “We are going to have seven skiers that are all within around 30 seconds of each other which will make each race a bit of a mystery.”
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 466; 2. Forest Lake 456; 3. Mounds View 443; 4. Roseville 405; 5. Irondale 380; 6. White Bear Lake 313; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 296.
Top 5
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 10:52; 2. Lily Ward (St) 10:59; 3. Bailey Holmes (St) 11:22; 4. Linnea Ousdigian (MV) 11:28; 5. Evelyn Hudrlik (FL) 11:32.
Stillwater results
2. Lily Ward 10:59; 3. Bailey Holmes 11:22; 8. Stella Powell 12:00; 12. Eloise Powell 12:23; 14. Jocelyn McBride 12:23; 17. Annika Fuhrmann 12:38; 23. Sofia Omann 13:05; 24. Cate Koelzer 13:14; 26. Amelie Hansen 13:36.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 455; 2. Forest Lake 450; 3. Irondale 438; 4. Roseville 392; 5. Mounds View 368; 6. White Bear Lake 363; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 318.
Top 5
1. Jacob Kensy (FL) 9:42; 2. Eliot Kramer (Ros) 10:25; 3. Noah Besemann (Ir) 10:32; 4. Charlie Johnson (St) 10:33; 5. Ryan Houseman (FL) 10:37.
Stillwater results
4. Charlie Johnson 10:33; 7. John Kubiak 10:52; 8. Carson Peterson 10:52; 15. Max Gerald 11:40; 16. Charlie Koelzer 11:42; 18. Talbot Ward 11:49; 19. Ethan Foote 11:53; 24. Henry March 12:05; 25. Everett Lauer 12:06; 29. Kyle McBride 12:14; 40. Kyle Och 12:51.
