GOLDEN VALLEY — The Stillwater boys and girls Nordic skiing teams did not have enough to overtake rival Forest Lake, but each finished comfortably in second place to earn a spot in the state field after runner-up finishes in the Section 4 Meet on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Wirth Park Golf Course.
With four skiers in the top 13, the Stillwater boys scored 377 points to finish behind reigning state runner-up Forest Lake (388), but well ahead of third-place Mounds Park Academy (345) and fourth-place Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony (344).
This marks the seventh time of the past eight years the Ponies have qualified for state.
The Stillwater girls placed all five individuals in the top 18 of the pursuit, but Forest Lake held off the Ponies 391-377 for the section title. Mounds View followed in third with 347 points.
Stillwater also finished second behind the Rangers in the sprint relay, which counts for 40 percent of the overall team score.
This will be the 17th trip to state in the last 20 seasons for the Stillwater girls.
“We were excited to have both teams advance to the state meet,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.
Jonny Saldin set the pace for the Stillwater boys in the pursuit, finishing third with a time of 26:54.8. Mounds Park Academy’s Isak Nightingale defending his individual section title with a winning time of 26:12.5, about 24 seconds ahead of runner-up Noah Erickson (26:38.3) of Forest Lake.
Alex Hulteen was Stillwater’s second finisher in sixth place with a time of 28:37.4. Charlie Johnson ranked 14th after the 5-kilometer classical race in the morning, but climbed all the way up to 10th after an outstanding freestyle race to place 10th in the pursuit with a time of 29:54.3.
John Kubiak (30:17.7) and eighth-grader George Nelson (32:04.7) finished 13th and 19th for the Ponies.
“There were significant time gaps in the classical results and the gentle terrain of the first half of the course made it difficult to make significant moves, but our biggest pursuit move in the skate race came from Charlie Johnson,” Kraftson said.
Stillwater’s Bo McBride and Carson Peterson were in fifth after the first leg of the freestyle sprint relay, but climbed up with a strong surge to finish third in a time of 11:55.1.
The Stillwater girls received a third-place finish in the pursuit from Lily Ward in a time of 31:56.8. Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent took top honors in a time of 29:51.2, followed by runner-up Margo Nightingale (30:53.9) of Mounds Park Academy.
Remarkably, Margo and Isak Nightingale also qualified to compete in the alpine skiing state meet.
Louisa Ward was the No. 2 finisher for the Ponies in eighth place with a time of 33:43.6, followed by Annika Fuhrmann (34:34.3) in 11th place. Eighth-grader Eloise Powell (35:25.1) completed the scoring for Stillwater in 17th place while teammate Cate Koelzer (36:03.0) was just one spot back in 18th place.
Stella Powell and Bailey Holmes were in third place after the opening leg of the sprint relay, but climbed up to second with an overall time of 13:17.4, finishing behind only Forest Lake’s Chloe Erickson and Ella Niznik (12:41.6). The Stillwater duo finished more than 15 seconds ahead of third-place Sarah Brings and Maya Tarnowski (13:32.7) of Mahtomedi.
The top four finishers in the pursuit and the top relay not already competing for either of the qualifying teams, also advance to the state meet, which will be held on Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“We look forward to competing at the state meet,” Kraftson said.
• The Stillwater Nordic skiing program was well represented in the Lakeville JV Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville.
Stillwater won the ninth-grade girls and the 11th-12th grade girls divisions while also notching second-place finishes in several other divisions.
The Ponies received top-10 showings from Charlie Sanderson (3rd) and Moses Schollett (4th) in the boys seventh-grade division and Ada Burns (4th) in the seventh-grade girls division.
Talbot Ward (2nd) and Kyle McBride (7th) led the Ponies in the eighth-grade boys category while Ahnalie Tepp (6th) and Greta Shockey (7th) delivered solid finishes in the eighth-grade girls division.
Sofia Omann (2nd), Gabi Lehmann (3rd), Sophia Saldin (6th) and Natasha Lipetzky (8th) paced Stillwater to a victory in the ninth-grade girls division while Max Gerald (5th) and Henry March (8th) led the Ponies in the ninth-grade boys division.
Competing in the 10th grade classification, Molly Goheen finished 2nd while Rachel Francis (7th) and Lillian Smith (8th) weren’t far behind for the Stillwater girls. Ethan Foote (4th) and Leo Dybvig (10th) led the Stillwater boys in that age group.
Margaret Swenson (1st), Amelie Hansen (3rd), Lizzie Smitten (6th) and Ava Lipetzky (8th) led the Stillwater girls to a victory in the 11th-12th grade division while Lane Gessler and Kyle Och placed 4th and 9th for the Stillwater boys.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 388; 2. Stillwater 377; 3. Mounds Park Academy 345; 4. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 344; 5. Roseville 334; 6. Mahtomedi 323; 7. St. Paul Como Park 314; 8. White Bear Lake 304; 9. Mounds View 295; 10. Tartan 266; 11. TCA/Liberty/Great River/Avalon 233.
Individual pursuit results
State qualifiers, Stillwater finishers
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Isak Nightingale (MPA) 13:39-12:33.3—26:12.5; 2. Noah Erickson (FL) 13:47-12:50.9—26:38.3; 3. Jonny Saldin (St) 14:23-12:31.8—26:54.8; 4. Jacob Kensey (FL) 14:36-13:08.6—27:44.2; 5. Nick Holton (Tar) 14:59-13:15.4—28:14.4; 6. Alex Hulteen (St) 15:08-13:29.4—28:37.4; 7. Eddie Snider (MPA) 15:34-13:24.4—28:58.3; 8. Sam Moberg (FL) 15:39-13:52.7—29:31.4; 9. Damien Langer (FL) 15:51-13:53.2—29:44.1; 10. Charlie Johnson (St) 16:20-13:34.8—29:54.3; 11. Phillip Kram (SLP/SA) 16:07-13:53.8—30:00.7; 13. John Kubiak (St) 15:54-14:23.6—30:17.7; 19. George Nelson (St) 16:55-15:09.7—32:04.7; 21. Johnny Rink (FL) 16:28-15:58.0—32:26.1.
Relay results
State qualifiers
1. Ryan Houseman-Ethan Hebert (FL) 11:14.9; 2. Collin Lief-Milo Keyes (SPL/SA) 11:42.4; 3. Bo McBride-Carson Peterson (St) 11:55.1.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 391; 2. Stillwater 377; 3. Mounds View 347; 4. Roseville 332; 5. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 327; 6. Mahtomedi 321; 7. White Bear Lake 315; 8. Mounds Park Academy 312; 9. Tartan 275; 10. TCA/Liberty/Great River/Avalon 245; 11. St. Paul Como Park 115.
Individual pursuit results
State qualifiers, Stillwater finishers
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 15:25-14:26.5—29:51.2; 2. Margo Nightingale (MPA) 15:55-14:58.7—30:53.9; 3. Lily Ward (St) 16:57-15:01.5—31:58.6; 4. Evelyn Hudrik (FL) 17:27-14:51.3—32:17.8; 5. Makayla Fischer (Mah) 17:26-15:05.7—32:31.3; 6. Isabel Castilleja (FL) 17:07-15:25.0—32:31.5; 7. Saylor Landrum (SPCP) 17:28-15:21.4—32:49.7; 8. Louisa Ward (St) 17:49-15:54.8—33:43.6; 9. Norah Hushagen (FL) 18:24-15:48.3—34:12.1; 10. Brynn Mills (MV) 18:00-16:23.6—34:24.0; 11. Annika Fuhrmann (St) 18:20-16:14.2—34:34.3; 12. Annabelle Stang (FL) 17:56-16:51.1—34:46.7; 17. Eloise Powell (St) 19:00-16:24.9—35:25.1; 18. Cate Koelzer (St) 18:51-17:12.2—36:03.0.
Relay results
State qualifiers
1. Chloe Erickson-Ella Niznik (FL) 12:41.6; 2. Stella Powell-Bailey Holmes (St) 13:17.4; 3. Sarah Brings-Maya Tarnowski (Mah) 13:32.7.
