MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater boys and girls Nordic skiing teams each placed second in a Suburban East Conference pursuit race on Monday, Jan. 16 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Forest Lake outdistanced the Ponies 471-460 in the boys competition and the Rangers also prevailed over Stillwater and the rest of the field in the girls division by a 14-point margin (475-461).
Stillwater placed four skiers among the top 10 in the boys division, led by runner-up Carson Peterson with a pursuit time 31:38. Forest Lake’s Jacob Kensy trailed Peterson by two seconds after the classic leg, but pulled in front to claim individual honors with a time of 30:43. Forest Lake boasted three finishers in the top five.
George Nelson (33:35) and John Kubiak (33.45) followed in seventh and eighth for the Ponies while Ethan Foote placed 10th with a time of 34:12.
Bailey Holmes set the pace for the Stillwater girls, placing third in a time of 35:41. Forest Lake senior Jordan Parent (34:18) won the pursuit by more than a minute over Mounds View eighth-grader and runner-up Linnea Ousdigian (35:26).
Stella Powell (36:15) and Annika Fuhrmann (36:55) also put together strong showings for the Ponies while placing fifth and sixth overall.
Boys team standings
(Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit)
1. Forest Lake 471; 2. Stillwater 460; 3. Irondale 415; 4. Mounds View 408; 5. Roseville 395; 6. White Bear Lake 323; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 318.
Stillwater results (top 50)
2. Carson Peterson 16:30-15:09—31:38; 7. George Nelson 17:18-16:17—33:35; 8. John Kubiak 17:35-16:10—33:45; 10. Ethan Foote 17:33-16:39—34:12; 18. Talbot Ward 19:15-17:55—37:09; 20. Max Gerald 20:11-17:13—37:24; 25. Kyle Och 20:12-18:14—38:26; 29. Kyle McBride 19:32-19:51—39:23; 33. Henry March 21:03-18:42—39:46; 35. Charlie Sanderson 21:30-19:09—40:39. Individual medalist: 1. Jacob Kensy (FL) 16:32-14:11—30:43.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 475; 2. Stillwater 461; 3. Mounds View 440; 4. Irondale 390; 5. Roseville 387; 6. White Bear Lake 301; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 273.
Stillwater results
3. Bailey Holmes 18:51-16:50—35:41; 5. Stella Powell 19:09-17:06—36:15; 6. Annika Fuhrmann 19:28-17:27—36:55; 14. Eloise Powell 20:48-18:50—39:38; 16. Ada Burns 21:15-19:17—40:32; 26. Amelie Hansen 22:57-20:23—43:20; 27. Cate Koelzer 22:41-20:43—43:23; 28. Heidi Stoffregen 22:24-21:08—43:32; 29. Sophia Saldin 22:30-21:03—43:33; 35. Ava Lipetzky 23:45-21:21—45:06; 43. Greta Shockey 24:22-23:10—47:32; 50. Ahnalie Tepp 26:33-23:44—50:17. Individual medalist: 1. Jordan Parent (FL) 17:49-16:29—34:18.
Ponies strong in team sprint
Stillwater skiers combined to place second in both the girls and boys division during a Suburban East Conference team sprint event on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Lily Ward and Bailey Holmes combined to place second in the girls standings with a time of 20:44, which was 25 seconds behind winners Jordan Parent and Evelyn Hudrlik (20:19) of Forest Lake. Jocelyn McBride and Stella Powell finished fifth for the Ponies in a time of 21:46 while teammates Eloise Powell and Annika Fuhrmann (22:25) placed eighth.
The Ponies placed four teams among the top 10 in the boys standings, led by Carson Peterson and George Nelson in second place withi a time of 19:15. Forest Lake’s Ryan Houseman and Jacob Kensy finished 11 seconds ahead of the Stillwater duo with a time of 19:04.
John Kubiak and Charlie Johnson placed fourth for the Ponies in 19:33 while Ethan Foote and Max Gerald (20:31) were just two spots back in sixth place. Talbot Ward and Everett Lauer finished 10th for Stillwater in a time of 21:31.
Stillwater girls results
2. Lily Ward-Bailey Holmes 20:44; 5. Jocelyn McBride-Stella Powell 21:46; 8. Eloise Powell-Annika Fuhrmann 22:25; 12. Sofia Omann-Cate Koelzer 23:17; 17. Sophia Saldin-Amelie Hansen 24:26; 19. Heidi Stoffregen-Ada Burns 24:54; 21. Ava Lipetzky-Natasha Lipetzky 25:05. Medalists: 1. Jordan Parent-Evelyn Hudrlik (FL) 20:19.
Stillwater boys results
2. Carson Peterson-George Nelson 19:15; 4. John Kubiak-Charlie Johnson 19:33; 6. Ethan Foote-Max Gerald 20:31; 10. Talbot Ward-Everett Lauer 21:31; 13. Henry March-Kyle McBride 21:51; 20. Charlie Sanderson-Kyle Och 22:51; 35. Carl Almer-Gilbert Siedschlag 26:36. Medalists: 1. Ryan Houseman-Jacob Kensy (FL) 19:04.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
