Four current or past Stillwater Area High School skiers competed in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships on March 13-16 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Jonny Saldin, an all-state performer for the Ponies before graduating in 2022, earned All-American honors in two events.
Lily Ward and Bailey Holmes also represented the Midwest Junior National Ski Team in the girls U18 division and George Nelson competed in the boys U16 category.
The skiers qualified for nationals based on their performances in as many as eight national qualifier races — which are two-day weekend events conducted separately from the high school season. The team is compiled based on points from the top four races for each individual.
Competing in the U20 age group, Saldin finished eighth among Americans and ninth in the overall standings of the 15-kilometer freestyle race on Thursday, March 16. He finished the mass start race in a time of 40:28.3, which was about 1:15 behind winner Trey Jones of Steamboat Springs (39:13.9).
Saldin, who plans to ski at St. Scholastica College next year, crossed the line third with a time of 3:09.10 in the B final of the freestyle sprint to place ninth overall to earn All-American honors in that event.
It was a dramatic climb for Saldin after qualifying in 27th place — only the top 30 advance — but he moved up quickly with a second-place finish in the second of five quarterfinal heats with a time of 2:59.37. Then in the semifinals, Saldin placed fourth with a time of 3:04.65 to land in the B final.
Saldin started the week by placing 30th in the 7.5-kilometer classic race on March 13, crossing the line in a time of 24:27.5.
Earlier this year, Saldin placed third overall in the City of Lakes Loppet Festival 31.3-kilometer race in Minneapolis. He finished in a time of 1:22.08, which was just 33 seconds behind winner Matthew Edward Liebsch, 39, (1:21.35) of Long Lake and 11 seconds behind former Olympian Brian Gregg, 38, (1:21.57) of Minneapolis.
Ward and Holmes were each all-state performers while helping the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team to a runner-up finish in the state meet in mid-February. Ward battled illness while trying to compete in the classic race on March 13, but was unable to finish and did not make her scheduled starts in the remaining two races.
Holmes finished 23rd in the 7.5-kilometer classic race with a time of 29:06.1, a race that was won by Hopkins sophomore Sydney Drevlow in a time of 26:25.6.
Holmes finished 38th in the U18 freestyle sprint on March 14 after posting a time of 4:07.35 in qualifying. She finished strong with a 23rd-place showing in the 10-kilometer freestyle race on March 16 with a time of 33:38.1.
Nelson, a freshman who contributed to Stillwater’s eighth-place finish at the state meet earlier this year, competed in the U16 division and placed 42nd in the 5-kilometer freestyle race on March 16.
Earlier in the week, Nelson placed 61st in the 7.5-kilometer classic race with a time of 27:33.8 on March 13 and finished 66th in the freestyle sprint on March 14 with a time of 3:57.65.
The Midwest Team represents skiers from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
