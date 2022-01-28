LAKE ELMO — The Stillwater girls and boys Nordic ski teams each collected victories in a quadrangular featuring Suburban East Conference teams on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The Stillwater girls outscored Mounds View 472-451 in the 5.5-kilometer classical race while Forest Lake finishing third with 442 points.
The Ponies also provided in the boys race, scoring 468 points to outdistanced White Bear Lake (455) and Forest Lake (443).
Most teams were missing several skiers due to Junior National Qualifier racing over the weekend.
“It was a cold day, but our skiers stepped up to manage the cold weather,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.
Luisa Ward was the top finisher for the Stillwater girls in second place with a time of 19:45 and teammate Annika Fuhrmann was close behind in third place with a time of 19:50.
“Louisa had great competition in her wave,” Kraftson said. “She was pushed for much of the race, but accelerated hard to the finish. She finished first in her wave and second overall.
“Annika started 30 seconds behind Louisa and kept her in sight throughout the race. Her result demonstrates how much confidence Annika has gained throughout the season.”
Cate Koelzer finished fifth for the Ponies in 20:15 while Jocelyn McBride (21:27), Margaret Swenson (21:35) and Sofia Omann (21:38) were separated by just 11 seconds while placing 11th through 13th.
Forest Lake’s Annabelle Strong was the top individual finisher with a winning time of 19:06.
Lane Gessler (18:16) and John Kubiak (18:17) placed third and fourth to set the pace for the Stillwater boys, who also received a sixth-place finish from Bo McBride (18:25).
The Ponies placed eight skiers among the top 18, with Charlie Koelzer (19:06) in 10th place and Max Gerald (20:03), Ethan Foote (20:14) and Talbot Ward (20:23) in 14th through 16th.
Stillwater was scheduled to compete in the first half of the Suburban East Conference Championships with an individual freestyle race at Elm Creek Park on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The conference sprint relay and classic pursuit will follow on Friday, Jan. 28 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 472; 2. Mounds View 451; 3. Forest Lake 442; 4. White Bear Lake 419.
Stillwater results
2. Louisa Ward 19:45; 3. Annika Fuhrmann 19:50; 5. Cate Koelzer 20:15; 11. Jocelyn McBride 21:27; 12. Margaret Swenson 21:35; 13. Sofia Omann 21:38; 18. Sofia Saldin 22:43; 20. Molly Goheen 23:12; 24. Amelie Hansen 24:24; 29. Natasha Lopetsky 25:44; 30. Lizzie Smitten 25:54; 31. Elly Flaherty 26:10; 32. Heidi Stoffregen 26:54; 34. Gabby Lehmann 26:57; 35. Ada Burns 27:01; 36. Rachel Francis 27:02; 39. Anna Kneeskern 27:40; 40. Siena Kersten 27:42; 42. Lillian Smith 27:50; 48. Adriana Francis 28:50; 52. Megan Palmer 29:35. Individual medalist: 1. Annabelle Strong (FL) 19:06.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 468; 2. White Bear Lake 455; 3. Forest Lake 443; 4. Mounds View 417.
Stillwater results
3. Lane Gessler 18:16; 4. John Kubiak 18:17; 6. Bo McBride 18:25; 10. Charlie Koelzer 19:06; 14. Max Gerald 20:03; 15. Ethan Foote 20:14; 16. Talbot Ward 20:23; 18. Gavin Browning 20:55; 22. Gilbert Seidschlag 21:20; 23. Henry March 21:40; 24. Kyle Och 22:12; 25. Marcus Saffold 22:26; 28. Kyle McBride 22:56; 31. Zachary Stanley 23:18; 43. Leo Dybvig 30:56. Individual medalist: 1. Ryan Houseman (FL) 17:22.
