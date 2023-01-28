Junior Ethan Foote swings around the final turn before reaching the finish line for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team in a Suburban East Conference quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Junior Ethan Foote nears the finish line for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team in a Suburban East Conference quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Junior Ethan Foote swings around the final turn before reaching the finish line for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team in a Suburban East Conference quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Stillwater eighth-grader Ada Burns glides towards the finish line in a Suburban East Conference Nordic skiing quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Charlie Koelzer, left, and Henry March close in on the finish line for the Stillwater boys.
Owen Holroyd
Sophia Saldin
Cate Koelzer
Talbot Ward
Adelaide Bielke
Charlie Koelzer
Junior Ethan Foote nears the finish line for the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team in a Suburban East Conference quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
LAKE ELMO — Competing without many of its varsity regulars, the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams each prevailed in a four-team 5.4-kilometer classic race on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The Stillwater girls boasted three of the top four finishers while outdistancing Forest Lake 477-453 for the top spot while Mounds View (443) and Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (425) followed in fourth.
Forest Lake’s Maria Stockinger was the top finisher on a course that featured a fresh coat of snow, followed by Stillwater’s Ada Burns (22:34), Cate Koelzer (22:52) and Sophia Saldin (23:06) in second through fourth place.
Amelia Hansen (24:47) finished seventh for the Ponies while Greta Shockey (25:55) and Natasha Lipetzky (26:08) placed 12th and 13th.
In the boys competition, Stillwater’s Ethan Foote was the top finisher to help lead the Ponies to a 465-442 victory over runner-up Mounds View (442). Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (441) and Forest Lake (429) followed in third and fourth.
Foote finished with a winning time of 18:23, which was 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Levi Hammerbeck (18:42) of Mounds View.
Henry March (20:06) and Talbot Ward (20:08) placed seventh and eighth for the Ponies, who placed eight skiers among the top 18.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in a conference freestyle race at Hyland Hills on Jan. 26 while the Suburuban East Conference championships are scheduled for next week at Battle Creek. The classic race will take place on Jan. 31, with the team sprint and freestyle pursuit events taking place on and Feb. 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.