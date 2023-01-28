LAKE ELMO — Competing without many of its varsity regulars, the Stillwater girls and boys Nordic skiing teams each prevailed in a four-team 5.4-kilometer classic race on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

The Stillwater girls boasted three of the top four finishers while outdistancing Forest Lake 477-453 for the top spot while Mounds View (443) and Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (425) followed in fourth.

