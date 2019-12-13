Happy with the early snow, the Stillwater Nordic ski teams can also be pleased with the early results this season.
The Stillwater girls held off rival Forest Lake 483-471 and the rest of the five-team field in a Suburban East Conference 5-kilometer freestyle race under cold conditions on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Senior Libby Tuttle claimed medalist honors for the Ponies while turning in a winning time of 15:20, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Jordan Parent (16:30) of Forest Lake. Sydney Peterson (17:05) and Louisa Ward (17:49) finished third and fourth for the Ponies. Liv Myers (18:13) followed in sixth while Maddy Koltun (18:28_ and Lily Ward (18:55) finished eighth and 10th to give the Ponies six of the top 10 finishers.
Forest Lake held off Stillwater 481-472 in the boys race, despite Adrik Kraftson’s first-place finish in a time of 13:53. The Rangers featured each of the next three finishers before Sam Hansen (14:52) followed in fifth for the Ponies.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 483; 2. Forest Lake 471; 3. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 422; 4. Mounds View 388; 5. White Bear Lake 359.
Top 5
1. Libby Tuttle (St) 15:20; 2. Jordan Parent (FL) 16:30; 3. Sydney Peterson (St) 17:05; 4. Louisa Ward (St) 17:49; 5. Ella Niznik (FL) 17:52.
Stillwater results
1. Libby Tuttle 15:20; 3. Sydney Peterson 17:05; 4. Louisa Ward 17:49; 6. Liv Myers 18:13; 8. Maddy Koltun 18:28; 10. Lily Ward 18:55; 17. Elizabeth Landherr 20:41; 18. Amelia Lehman 20:56; 21. Margaret Swenson 21:07; 25. Lizzy Smitten 22:12; 28. Amelie Hansen 22:36.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 481; 2. Stillwater 472; 3. White Bear Lake 413; 4. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 398; 5. Mounds View 370.
Top 5
1. Adrik Kraftson (St) 13:53; 2. Ethan Erickson (FL) 14:15; 3. Noah Erickson (FL) 14:37; 4. Nick Parent (FL) 14:38; 5. Sam Hansen (St) 14:52.
Stillwater results
1. Adrik Kraftson 13:53; 5. Sam Hansen 14:52; 6. Jonathan Saldin 14:54; 10. Tristan Smith 16:01; 11. Peter Grace 16:03; 14. Alex Hulteen 16:38; 15. Sam Tiedke 17:13; 20. Carter Moening 18:12; 27. Lane Gessler 20:15; 28. Kyler Buse 20:19; 30. Carson Peterson 20:32.
Ponies sweep triangular
At Lake Elmo, the Stillwater boys and girls each finished first in a nonconference triangular on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Stillwater swept the top five spots in the 5-kilometer freestyle race for the boys with Adrik Kraftson (13:34), Jonathan Saldin (14:07), Sam Hansen (14:43), Tristan Smith (15:13) and Peter Grace (15:29).
The Ponies featured the top 13 finishers in the girls race, led by Louisa Ward (16:13), Liv Myers (16:15), Libby Tuttle (16:31), Maddy Koltun (16:39) and Lily Ward (16:59) sweeping the top five.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 490; 2. Henry Sibley 449; 3. Tartan 438.
Stillwater results
1. Adrik Kraftson 13:34; 2. Jonathan Saldin 14:07; 3. Sam Hansen 14:43; 4. Tristan Smith 15:13; 5. Peter Grace 15:29; 8. Alex Hulteen 15:50; 9. Sam Tiedke 15:54; 12. Kyler Buse 17:20; 15. Max Smitten 17:51; 16. Conner Lange 18:04; 17. Carter Moening 18:18; 18. Carson Peterson 18:23; 22. John Kubiak 18:42; 23. Lane Gessler 18:48; 27. Isaac Reiner 19:27; 28. Caden Lemme 19:37; 29. Charles Johnson 19:48.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 490; 2. Tartan 460; 3. Henry Sibley 443.
Stillwater results
1. Louisa Ward 16:13; 2. Liv Myers 16:15; 3. Libby Tuttle 16:31; 4. Maddy Koltun 16:39; 5. Lily Ward 16:59; 6. Sydney Peterson 17:12; 7. Piper Wilson 17:25; 8. Emma Bourne 17:36; 9. Amelia Lehman 18:00; 10. Margaret Swenson 18:03; 11. Elizabeth Landherr 19:04; 12. Cate Koelzer 19:50; 13. Elizabeth Smitten 20:13; 15. Stella Powell 20:28; 17. Amelia Hansen 20:52; 18. Elsa Huckels 21:00; 21. Jocelyn McBride 22:13; 22. Molly Goheen 22:26; 23. Annika Fuhrmann 22:29; 25. Pinty Nidersson 22:32; 27. Ava Lipetzky 23:31.
