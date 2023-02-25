BIWABIK — A strong finish in the freestyle pursuit helped the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team overtake defending state champion St. Paul Highland Park to place second in the state meet on Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge.
Duluth East, which swept the girls and boys titles, outscored the Ponies 387-363 in the girls standings while Highland Park finished just one point behind Stillwater in third place with 362 points. Minneapolis Washburn was a distant fourth with 333 points.
Behind all-state performances from Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika Fuhrmann, Jocelyn McBride and Eloise Powell, it was the highest finish for the Stillwater girls since winning the state championship in 2018.
“It was an amazing team effort from our team sprint and our pursuit skiers,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “It took grit and optimal performances from all of them to achieve our second-place finish. We are so proud of all of them for a fabulous season. We are also grateful to all of our support from our technical coaches and parents.”
The Stillwater boys, meanwhile, placed eighth in the team standings.
This was the second year for the two-day state meet following the addition of the team sprint. There was rain on Tuesday, Feb. 14, which created icy conditions after some overnight snow for the team sprint the following day.
“This affected tactics for the sprint relays as teams wanted to draft as much as possible,” Kraftson said.
Senior Jocelyn McBride and freshman Eloise Powell put the Ponies in a strong position going into the pursuit after placing third in the team sprint. McBride held off a late charge to place the Stillwater duo third in Heat 2, which was good enough to qualify for the finals.
“Eloise and Jocelyn found that the second heat was a fast one,” Kraftson said. “They were sitting towards the back of the eight-team field in the early going and gradually moved up. They both skied smart races. The top four teams were close and Jocelyn held off a challenger at the finish for third in their heat. As it turned out, four of the eight fastest teams came from their heat.”
The Duluth East (16:01.87) and St. Paul Academy (16:19.41) teams separated themselves while claiming the top two spots and the Ponies (16:49.45) held off the team from Highland Park for third place — a three-point margin that made a significant difference in the outcome the following day.
“Eloise and Jocelyn skied a similar race in the final,” Kraftson said. “They were in the middle of the pack drafting wisely. On the third leg, Eloise was able to move up into third place and Jocelyn skied confidently in the final leg to maintain position. This placing for our team was key to success in the overall team standings.”
Conditions were colder for the pursuit race on Day 2 of the state meet.
“Thursday was a beautiful, but cold, morning for the pursuit race,” Kraftson said. “We started testing kick wax for the classic race about three hours before the first racer started. We found a wax configuration that worked great for the team. The course climbs for most of the first half of the 5 kilometers and then descends back to the stadium.”
Stillwater ranked third behind Duluth East and Highland Park after the 5-kilometer classic race in the morning.
“It was great to see our skiers out-climb their competition thanks to the hard work of our technical coaches,” Kraftson said. “Stillwater really looked great on both the uphill and the downhill portions of the classic course, which is exactly what you want from a well selected kick wax — great grab and glide.”
Lily Ward, who joined McBride as the only seniors in Stillwater’s state lineup, moved up five spots from 11th to 6th in the freestyle pursuit, finishing in a time of 31:17.9 and just one spot behind Highland Park’s top finisher.
Holmes moved up two spots in the afternoon pursuit to finish 16th with a time of 32:03.4, but more importantly, slipped in front of two Highland Park skiers who placed 17th and 18th. Fuhrmann then completed the scoring for the Ponies while placing 20th in a time of 32:09.9.
“Lily was on a mission,” Kraftson said. “Bailey was able to pick up one place and passing Highland Park’s second and third skiers. Annika held on beautifully to the group that Bailey was in throughout the entire race. She was just one place behind Highland Park’s third skier.”
Stillwater’s other pursuit skiers Stella Powell (32:56.0) and Cate Koelzer (37:23.5) placed 29th and 100th.
“Lily Ward, Bailey Holmes, Annika, Stella, and Cate all looked so confident on their skis throughout the entire climb,” Kraftson said. “It’s tough to come back three hours later for the freestyle pursuit on the challenging 5-kilometer silver course. It was well groomed with fast, hard track conditions. We knew it would be quite a challenge to overtake Highland Park, but the girls rose to the challenge.”
This was the 41st trip to the state meet for the Stillwater girls and they have placed first or second at state in nearly half of those appearances. The Ponies have won 10 state team championships and have also now placed second at state 10 times.
Zoe Devine of Ely was the individual state champion with a time of 20:08.7 — just .01 ahead of runner-up Lydia Kraker (30:08.8) of Duluth East and less than two seconds ahead of Greta Hansen (20:10.3) of Math & Science Academy.
Peterson paces Stillwater boys
Less than a minute separated the top three finishers for the Stillwater boys, who placed eighth at state with 293 points.
Duluth East comfortably outlasted Wayzata 381-339 for the state title while St. Paul Highland Park followed in third with 338 points.
The margin for the individual title was also razor thin in the boys race, with Benon Brattebo (26:00.9) of Eden Prairie edging Blaine’s Ben Lewis (26:00.9) in a photo finish. Andrew Defor of Edina placed third in 26:08.1.
The Stillwater boys have advanced to state eight of the past nine seasons, but this marked their top finish since placing fourth in 2019.
“I think the boys would agree that we had a season of pretty extreme ups and downs due to a number of factors,” Kraftson said. “Finding ourselves in the top half of the field feels like a huge accomplishment to end on.”
The team of Max Gerald and Ethan Foote placed 17th overall in the team sprint on Day 1, but 12th for the purposes of team scoring. They finished seventh in the second of three heats with a time of 15:57.30.
“Max and Ethan put up a great effort staying within striking distance of the pack leaders for the first few laps,” Kraftson said. “Both skied well but came shy of qualifying for the final heat.”
Stillwater’s top finisher was junior Carson Peterson in 35th place with a time of 28:15.9. He ranked 33rd after posting a time of 14:39.1 in the classic race.
“While conditions in the afternoon were ideal, the skate course is much harder to pass on and with 50 skiers going out in 2 minutes the hills got very congested,” Kraftson said.
Senior Charlie Johnson made a big climb in the freestyle pursuit, moving up from 51st after the classic leg (15:09.6) to finish 41st in a time of 28:53.2. John Kubiak, also a senior, placed 50th in the pursuit with a time of 29:12.0 to complete the scoring.
“Carson and John had to fight through large groups of skiers,” Kraftson said.
Freshmen George Nelson (29:47.8) and Talbot Ward (31:41.4) placed 64th and 90th for the Ponies.
“Charlie Johnson had an amazing race in the afternoon, passing 10 skiers to finish 41st,” Kraftson said. “Talbot also moved forward into 90th place and George was able to hold his 64th place.”
Girls team standings
1. Duluth East 387; 2. Stillwater 363; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 362; 4. Minneapolis Washburn 333; 5. Forest Lake 312; 6. St. Paul Academy and Summit School 308; 7. Elk River/Zimmerman 301; 8. Ely 300; 9. Eden Prairie 300; 10. Wayzata 276; 11. Brainerd 274; 12. Winona/Winona Cotter 271; 13. St. Louis Park 252; 14. Eastview/Rosemount 251; 15. Sartell/St. Cloud Cathedral 212; 16. Irondale 205.
Stillwater team sprint results
3. Jocelyn McBride-Eloise Powell 16:49.45. Heat 2: 3. McBride-Powell 17:11.42. Individual medalists: 1. Leisl Schaeffer-Greta Hendrickson (Duluth East) 16:01.87.
Stillwater pursuit results
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
6. Lily Ward 16:17.1-15:01.5—31:17.9; 16. Bailey Holmes 16:40.5-15:23.1—32:03.4; 20. Annika Fuhrmann 16:41.1-15:29.6—32:09.9; 29. Stella Powell 17:15.8-25:40.6—32:56.0; 100. Cate Koelzer 18:51.4-18:32.1—37:23.5. Individual medalist: 1. Zoe Devine (Ely) 15:23.3-14:45.3—20:08.7.
Boys team standings
1. Duluth East 381; 2. Wayzata 339; 3. St. Paul Highland Park 338; 4. Brainerd 326; 5. Eden Prairie 321; 6. Minneapolis South/Roosevelt 317; 7. Robbinsdale Armstrong 316; 8. Stillwater 293; 9. Prior Lake/New Prague 291; 10. Little Falls 288; 11. Champlin Park 278; 12. Blaine 273; 13. Minnetonka 266; 14. Mora 259; 15. District 196; 16. Forest Lake 240.
Stillwater team sprint results
17. (7th in Heat 2) Max Gerald-Ethan Foote 15:57.30. Individual medalists: 1. Colin Willemsen-James Kyes (Duluth East) 14:05.22.
Stillwater results
35. Carson Peterson 14:39.1-13:37.4—28:15.9; 41. Charlie Johnson 15:09.6-13:43.7—28:53.2; 50. John Kubiak 14:55.1-14:17.5—29:12.0; 64. George Nelson 15:34.0-14:14.3—29:47.8; 90. Talbot Ward 16:34.4-15:07.0—31:41.4. Individual medalist: 1. Benon Brattebo (Eden Prairie) 13:14.4-12:47.4—26:00.9.
