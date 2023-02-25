BIWABIK — A strong finish in the freestyle pursuit helped the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team overtake defending state champion St. Paul Highland Park to place second in the state meet on Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge.

Duluth East, which swept the girls and boys titles, outscored the Ponies 387-363 in the girls standings while Highland Park finished just one point behind Stillwater in third place with 362 points. Minneapolis Washburn was a distant fourth with 333 points.

Tags

Load comments