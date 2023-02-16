MAPLEWOOD — It didn’t happen without overcoming some adversity, but the Stillwater boys held on for a one-point victory over rival Forest Lake to join the Stillwater girls in claiming a sweep of the titles for the Ponies in the Section 4 Nordic skiing championships on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Battle Creek Regional Park.

The Stillwater girls placed second behind the Rangers in the team sprint, but held on for a 390-386 victory over Forest Lake and the rest of the 10-team field to capture their first section title since 2018. This is the 11th year in a row the Stillwater girls have advanced to state.

Tags

Load comments