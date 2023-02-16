MAPLEWOOD — It didn’t happen without overcoming some adversity, but the Stillwater boys held on for a one-point victory over rival Forest Lake to join the Stillwater girls in claiming a sweep of the titles for the Ponies in the Section 4 Nordic skiing championships on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Stillwater girls placed second behind the Rangers in the team sprint, but held on for a 390-386 victory over Forest Lake and the rest of the 10-team field to capture their first section title since 2018. This is the 11th year in a row the Stillwater girls have advanced to state.
It was even closer for the Stillwater boys, who were strong in the pursuit to build a cushion and narrowly held on for a 377-376 victory over Forest Lake to claim the team’s first section title since 2017. This will mark the team’s second straight trip to state and eighth in the last nine seasons, but is just its second section championship since 2006.
“It was a tremendous section meet,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.
This is the first time Stillwater has captured both titles in the same season since 2017,
The state meet was scheduled for Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, with the team sprint taking place on the first day and the pursuit to follow on Day 2.
The Stillwater boys placed four skiers among the top 10 in the pursuit, led by individual runner-up Carson Peterson with a time of 27:45. Senior Charlie Johnson placed fourth in a time of 28:27 and John Kubiak placed seventh in a time of 29:35.
Freshmen George Nelson (29:48) and Talbot Ward (31:27) also delivered strong showings for the Ponies while placing 10th and 17th, although only the top three skiers from each team score points in the pursuit.
Mounds Park Academy sophomore Eddie Snider won the pursuit with a time of 27:30, which was 15 seconds in front of Peterson, who is a junior.
“After the pursuit portion of the race, the boys had a 10-point advantage over Forest Lake,” Kraftson said.
That’s when things tightened up for Stillwater and Forest Lake.
The Ponies tapped senior Charlie Koelzer to fill in for sophomore Max Gerald, who could not compete due to illness. Koelzer and junior Ethan Foote finished second in their heat to qualify for the finals and things were going smoothly in the finals while competing with the Forest Lake duo for second place behind Mounds View, but Koelzer ski got snagged in some deep snow on the side of the trail and broke the binding on his ski.
He continued down the trail with just one ski until attaching another ski rushed to him from one of the parents along the trail. He eventually tagged off to Foote for the final lap and the Ponies placed fifth in a time of 13:46 — six seconds ahead of the team from Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial.
Those three additional points due to finishing fifth instead of sixth, provided the narrow margin for Stillwater in the team standings.
Mounds View (12:28) held off Forest Lake (12:44) by 16 seconds for the top spot in the team sprint.
“(Forest Lake) gained nine points in the sprint relay, but with our advantage from the pursuit we held on for a razor thin victory,” Kraftson said. “It is a benefit to have this tight racing in our section. It helps us prepare to compete at our best at the state meet.”
Behind a 1-2 finish in the pursuit and a second-place finish in the team sprint, the Stillwater girls outlasted Forest Lake by four points for the team title. Mounds View followed in third with 369 points.
Senior Lily Ward and junior teammate Bailey Holmes each started the freestyle pursuit behind Forest Lake senior Jordan Parent, but they closed the gap and pulled away to grab the top two spots with Ward (31:47) finishing just a second ahead of Holmes (31:48). Parent finished third in a time of 31:56, which was nearly 50 seconds ahead of fourth-place finisher Linnea Ousdigian (32:45) of Mounds View.
“The two of them worked together and were able to edge ahead of Jordan Parent for an impressive finish,” Kraftson said of Ward and Holmes.
Sophomore Stella Powell (32:53) and junior Annika Fuhrmann (33:25) also delivered strong performances while placing sixth and seventh for the Ponies. Cate Koelzer followed in 17th with a time of 37:00.
“Stella and Annika worked well together in the early stages of the race,” Kraftson said.
In the team sprint, in which each skier completes two 1.2-kilometer laps, senior Jocelyn McBride and freshman Eloise Powell won their heat in the morning and finished second in the finals with a time of 13:59. Forest Lake held the top spot with a winning time of 13:46.
Boys team standings
(relay points)
1. Stillwater 377 (147); 2. Forest Lake 376 (156); 3. Mounds Park Academy 352 (141); 4. Roseville 343 (150; 5. Mounds View 328 (159); 6. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial 321 (144); 7. St. Paul Como Park 316 (135); 8. Tartan 312 (138); 9. White Bear Lake 309 (132); 10. Mahtomedi 298 (153); 11. TCA/Liberty/Great River/Avalon 231 (129).
Team sprint results
1. Owen Kalmes-Levi Hammerbeck (MV) 12:28; 5. Charlie Koelzer-Ethan Foote (St) 13:46.
Pursuit results
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
1. Eddie Snider (MPA) 14:34-12:56—27:30; 2. Carson Peterson (St) 14:33-13:12—27:45; 4. Charlie Johnson (St) 15:09-13:18—28:27; 7. John Kubiak (St) 15:35-14:01—29:35; 10. George Nelson 15:57-13:51—29:48; 17. Talbot Ward (St) 16:40-14:48—31:27.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 390 (156); 2. Forest Lake 386 (159); 3. Mounds View 369 (153); 4. Roseville 347 (150); 5. White Bear Lake 320 (147); 6. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony/Centennial 312 (144); 7. Mounds Park Academy 310 (138); 8. Mahtomedi 304 (141); 9. St. Paul Como Park 262 (132); 10. Tartan 190 (135).
Team sprint results
1. Maria Stockinger-Madeleine Bonnett (FL) 13:46; 2. Jocelyn McBride-Eloise Powell (St) 13:59.
Pursuit results
(classic-freestyle—pursuit)
1. Lily Ward (St) 16:48-15:00—31:47; 2. Bailey Holmes (St) 16:37-15:11—31:48; 6. Stella Powell (St) 17:17-15:36—32:53; 7. Annika Fuhrmann (St) 17:14-16:11—33:25; 17. Cate Koelzer (St) 19:05-17:55—37:00.
