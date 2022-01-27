Taking place a year later than originally scheduled, the 2021 Para Snow Sports World Championships were worth the wait for Lake Elmo’s Sydney Peterson.
The Stillwater Area High School graduate captured three medals while competing for Team USA in the event, which was held in Lillehammer, Norway from Jan. 8-23. The Games were postponed nearly a year due to COVID-19.
Peterson’s strong showing could lead to a spot in the Winter Paralympics scheduled for March 4-13 in Beijing — site of the Winter Olympics — but that team has not yet been named.
In the Para Snow Sports World Championships, Peterson earned medals in all three individual events and also contributed to a fourth-place showing for the Americans in the female mixed relay on Jan. 23, which was the final event.
Peterson started strong in her second appearance at the World Championships with a silver medal in the standing division of the 10-kilometer race.
She finished in a time of 32:27.2, which was 10 seconds ahead of Ukraine’s Lidumyla Liashenko (32:37.1). Vilde Nilsen of Norway won the race in a time of 31:02.4.
“It was a really fun race,” Peterson said in a Team USA press release. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming into world championships, I just wanted to gain experience. But it’s been a lot of fun.”
The 19-year-old Peterson followed with a bronze medal in the 15-kilometer race on Jan. 18, finishing just 11.9 seconds behind Liashenko (36:18.6). Nilsen (36:21.3) followed in second while Peterson (36:30.5) held off a late charge from Oleksandra Kononova of Ukraine to place third.
Peterson also finished second in the 1-kilometer sprint in a time of 2:58.10, which was less than 12 seconds behind Nilsen (2:46.45).
Peterson, who is a sophomore member of the Nordic skiing team at St. Lawrence University, earned United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association All-Academic honors for the 2021 season, which requires at least a 3.5 grade point average and participation in one of three NCAA Regional Championships.
While competing with the Ponies before graduating in 2020, Peterson participated in Nordic skiing, swimming, cross-country running, and track and field.
She was a five-time letterwinner and served as a captain for Stillwater in Nordic skiing, contributing to the team’s third-place finish at state as a senior. Peterson competed in three Nordic skiing state meets.
