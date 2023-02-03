MAPLEWOOD — In its final tune-up before the Suburban East Conference championships, the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team scored 462 points to turn back Forest Lake (440) and the rest of the seven-team field in a conference 5-kilometer freestyle race on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Battle Creek Regional Park.

The Ponies featured three of the top five finishers, led by Charlie Johnson in third place with a time of 12:51. Teammates George Nelson (12:54) and Carson Peterson (12:55) followed in fourth and fifth place for the Ponies.

