MAPLEWOOD — In its final tune-up before the Suburban East Conference championships, the Stillwater boys Nordic skiing team scored 462 points to turn back Forest Lake (440) and the rest of the seven-team field in a conference 5-kilometer freestyle race on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Ponies featured three of the top five finishers, led by Charlie Johnson in third place with a time of 12:51. Teammates George Nelson (12:54) and Carson Peterson (12:55) followed in fourth and fifth place for the Ponies.
Forest Lake’s Jacob Kensy was the individual winner in a time of 12:23, which was 20 seconds ahead of Noah Besemann (12:43) of Irondale.
The Stillwater girls produced two of the top-four finishers, but finished 13 points behind first-place Forest Lake (464-451). Mounds View followed in third with 443 points.
Jordan Parent of Forest Lake was the top finisher in a time of 13:26, but Lily Ward (13:59) followed in second place for the Ponies and Stella Powell was not far behind in fourth place with a time of 14:23.
Jocelyn McBride was next for the Ponies in 12th place with a time of 15:22.
The Ponies and the rest of the conference teams were expected to return to Battle Creek on Jan. 31 for Day 1 of the SEC Championships, which starts with a 5-kilometer classic race. The team sprint and the freestyle pursuit were scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Section 4 Meet is scheduled for Feb. 9, also at Battle Creek.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 462; 2. Forest Lake 440; 3. Irondale 434; 4. Mounds View 397; 5. Roseville 390; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 349; 7. White Bear Lake 316.
Stillwater results
3. Charlie Johnson 12:51; 4. George Nelson 12:54; 5. Carson Peterson 12:55; 13. John Kubiak 13:41; 18. Ethan Foote 14:10; 19. Max Gerald 14:11; 21. Charlie Koelzer 14:22; 26. Henry March 14:41; 29. Everett Lauer 14:50; 33. Kyle Och 15:04; 35. Kyle McBride 15:30. Individual medalist: 1. Jacob Kensy (FL) 12:23.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 464; 2. Stillwater 451; 3. Mounds View 443; 4. Roseville 414; 5. Irondale 383; 6. White Bear Lake 321; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 284.
