BIWABIK — Following a strong start in the classical race, the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team outdistanced rival Forest Lake in the freestyle race to secure third place in the highly regarded Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Giants Ridge.
The Ponies finished behind St. Paul Highland Park (503) and Duluth East (494), but held off the Rangers 478-475 for a spot in the top three. Brainerd followed in fifth with 441 points.
“We had an exciting day,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said.
The Stillwater boys tied St. Paul Highland Park for sixth place with 418 points. Duluth East edged Forest Lake 479-474 for the top spot while Wayzata landed third with 462 points.
“We had a great day of racing and took full advantage of the lone ‘warm’ day of the week,” Stillwater co-head coach Christian Brekke said. “The Mesabi Invite race fields over 900 racers in a single day event and is unique because it draws competition from all over the state, as well as from Wisconsin and Michigan. With all of these racers come unique challenges for the race organizers, as well as the racers that have to navigate trails that are significantly more congested than they are accustomed to.”
Lily Ward paced the Stillwater girls with an 11th-place finish in the classic race with a time of 20:12, but teammate Annika Fuhrmann was not far behind with a time of 20:25, which was good enough for 15th place. Stella Powell was also solid while placing 28th in a time of 21:26.
“Lily was our first girl on course and looked really fluid with textbook classical technique,” Kraftson said. “Annika attacked aggressively for what was certainly her best performance of the year.”
Scoring for this event takes the top two of three finishers for each team in both the classic and freestyle events.
In the freestyle race, Bailey Holmes claimed an individual medal while placing fifth in a time of 19:43. Louisa Ward completed the scoring in 15th place with a time of 20:40 while Cate Koelzer followed in 55th with a time of 23:02.
“Our strategy was to ski somewhat conservatively on the early climbs followed by more aggressive skiing on the rolling terrain,” Kraftson said. “Bailey had an early start position and flashed me a smile at the two kilometer mark as she moved into the rolling terrain. Also looking controlled at the two kilometer mark, Louisa attacked the rolling terrain to ski her way into 15th position.”
Despite breaking a ski more than a kilometer from the finish line, Jonny Saldin delivered a fifth-place finish for the Stillwater boys in the classic race with a time of 16:40.
“More than a bit of good ski handling skill allowed him to negotiate the remainder of the course while keeping his floppy ski tip from getting in the way,” Brekke said.
John Kubiak (19:08) and Bo McBride (19:42) followed in 60th and 69th for the Ponies in the classic event.
Alex Hulteen set the pace for Stillwater in the freestyle race, finishing 13th with a time of 16:45. Carson Peterson was just 22 seconds behind in 18th place with a time of 17:07 to complete the scoring. Charlie Johnson also finished 36th for the Ponies in 18:11.
Alex led the way on a course that he hadn’t been able to compete on for two years because of COVID and weather related trail closures, demonstrating his typically composed and smooth style,” Brekke said.
Girls team standings (top 10)
1. St. Paul Highland Park 503; 2. Duluth East 494; 3. Stillwater 478; 4. Forest Lake 475; 5. Brainerd 441; 6. Ely 432; 7. St. Louis Park 426; 8. Minneapolis Washburn 422; 9. Elk River/Zimmerman 408; 10. Bemidji 406.
Stillwater results
Classic
11. Lily Ward 20:12; 15. Annika Fuhrmann 20:25; 28. Stella Powell 21:26.
Freestyle
5. Bailey Holmes 19:43; 15. Louisa Ward 20:40; 55. Cate Koelzer 23:02.
Boys team standings (top 10)
1. Duluth East 479; 2. Forest Lake 474; 3. Wayzata 462; 4. Minneapolis Washburn 448; 5. Elk River/Zimmerman 426; 6, tie, St. Paul Highland Park 418 and Stillwater 418; 8, tie, Little Falls 412 and Rogers; 10. Maple Grove 410.
Stillwater results
Classic
5. Jonny Saldin 16:40; 60. John Kubiak 19:08; 69. Bo McBride 19:42.
Freestyle
13. Alex Hulteen 16:45; 18. Carson Peterson 17:07; 36. Charlie Johnson 18:11.
Ponies 2nd at Battle Creek
At Maplewood, the Stillwater boys and girls each finished second behind Forest Lake in a in a 5-kilometer classic race on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Battle Creek.
Forest Lake held off the Ponies 482-461 in the boys standings while Irondale was a distance third with 392 points.
Jonny Saldin (16:12) and Alex Hulteen (16:59) finished second and fourth to pace the Ponies. Caden Lemme (19:10) landed 11th for the Ponies while Carson Peterson (19:36) and Lane Gessler (19:38) followed in 13th and 14th.
Bailey Holmes was the individual runner-up for the Stillwater girls, who were clipped by Forest Lake 485-462 in the team standings. Mounds View placed third with 393.5 points.
“It was our first classical race of the year,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “It was a cold and windy day with fine wind-blown snow. The course is a gentle course that lends itself to a lot of double poling. I was pleased with the effort and technique that I observed.”
Holmes finished in a time of 19:43, which was more than a minute behind individual winner Jordan Parent (18:27) of Forest Lake.
“Bailey worked really hard in the off-season and has been showing her strength in work-outs,” Kraftson said. “It was great to see her efforts pay off in a conference runner-up position.”
Just 42 seconds separated Stillwater’s next four finishers. Louisa Ward (20:56) and Lily Ward (20:59) finished eighth and ninth while Stella Powell (21:21) and Annika Fuhrmann (21:38) placed 11th and 13th.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 482; 2. Stillwater 461; 3. Irondale 392; 4. White Bear Lake 391; 5. Roseville 379; 6. Mounds View 326.5; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 299.5.
Stillwater results
2. Jonny Saldin 16:12; 4. Alex Hulteen 16:59; 11. Caden Lemme 19:10; 13. Carson Peterson 19:36; 14. Lane Gessler 19:38; 18. Charlie Johnson 20:15; 19. George Nelson 20:19; 21. John Kubiak 20:22; 29. Ethan Foote 21:40. Individual medalist: 1. Noah Erickson (FL) 15:56.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 485; 2. Stillwater 462; 3. Mounds View 393.5; 4. Irondale 371; 5. Roseville 354; 6. White Bear Lake 324; 7. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 293.
Stillwater results
2. Bailey Holmes 19:43; 8. Louisa Ward 20:56; 9. Lily Ward 20:59; 11. Stella Powell 21:21; 13. Annika Fuhrmann 21:38; 17. Cate Koelzer 22:32; 24. Jocelyn McBride 23.39; 26. Eloise Powell 23:44; 27. Margaret Swenson 23.55. Individual medalist: 1. Jordan Parent (FL) 18:27.
SEC sprint relay
At Lake Elmo, using a format that is being implemented at the section and state meets this season, the Ponies delivered solid performances in a two-person sprint relay held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
“It was fun to host a sprint relay with the whole conference,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “We tried to balance our top few teams, rather than just putting our best two skiers paired together. It was great to get a sprint relay event done so we are prepared for it at the conference, section, and state meets.”
At sections and state, a sprint team will count for a portion of the overall team scoring when added to results from the pursuit skiers (top four at conference and top three at section and state).
“Doing a sprint requires a new level of pacing,” Kraftson said. “It is faster than a 5k race, but not quite an all out sprint. Some of our skiers started a little too fast and some figured out they could go faster, so it was a great learning experience. Everyone put in a great effort and there were lots of smiles.”
Forest Lake occupied the top two spots in the boys standings, but Stillwater placed three in the top five.
Jonny Saldin and Bo McBride led the Ponies in third place with a time of 18:32. John Kubiak and Alex Hulteen finished fourth in 19:18 while Carson Peterson and Charlie Johnson followed in fifth at 19:25.
Stella Powell and Louisa Ward led the Stillwater girls with a fourth-place finish in a time of 21:29. Annika Fuhrmann and Lily Ward (21:43) placed sixth while Cate Koelzer and Bailey Holmes (21:49) finished one spot back in seventh.
Boys top 5, Stillwater results
1. Jacob Kensy-Ethan Hebert (FL) 17:40; 2. Damian Langer-Noah Erickson (FL) 18:19; 3. Jonny Saldin-Bo McBride (St) 18:32; 4. John Kubiak-Alex Hulteen (St) 19:18; 5. Carson Peterson-Charlie Johnson (St) 19:25; 12. Max Gerald-Lane Gessler (St) 21:44; 13. Kyler Buse-George Nelson (St) 21:52; 20. Ethan Foote-Marcus Saffold (St) 22:28; 21. Gavin Browning-Charlie Koelzer (St) 22:32; 27. Talbot Ward-Carl Almer (St) 23:10; 31. Kyler McBride-Henry March (St) 24:45.
Girls top 5, Stillwater results
1. Ashley Berg-Jordan Parent (FL) 20:48; 2. Maria Stockinger-Ella Niznik (FL) 21:09; 3. Siri Stolen-Elizabeth Vanloon (Ir) 21:12; 4. Stella Powell-Louisa Ward (St) 21:29; 5. Evelyn Hudrlik-Norah Hushagen (FL) 21:31; 6. Annika Fuhrmann-Lily Ward (St) 21:43; 7. Cate Koelzer-Bailey Holmes (St) 21:49; 13. Margaret Swenson-Jocelyn McBride (St) 23:37; 14. Lizzy Smitten-Sofia Omann (St) 23:39; 16. Eloise Powell-Heidi Stoffregen (St) 24:09; 26. Sophia Saldin-Molly Goheen (St) 26:53; 27. Ava Lipetsky-Natasha Lipetsky (St) 27:14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.