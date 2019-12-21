MAPLEWOOD — Behind a sweep of the top four finishes, Forest Lake held off Stillwater for a 488.5-461.5 victory in a Suburban East Conference 5-kilometer classic race on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
Sydney Peterson was the top finisher for the Ponies in fifth place with a time of 18:50, but Forest Lake was strong up front with Jordan Parent (16:46), Amelea Hauer (18:03), Ella Niznik (18:36) and Annabelle Stang (18:46) finishing first through fourth.
Piper Wilson (19:13), Louisa Ward (19:17), Liv Myers (19:19) and Lily Ward (19:53) finished 8th through 11th for the Ponies.
In the boys race, Forest Lake also claimed the top four spots to outdistance the Ponies 489-445. Irondale followed in third place with 407.5 points.
Jonathan Saldin was the top finisher for the Ponies in fifth with a time of 15:52. Peter Grace (17:12) was next in 11th place while Tristan Smith (17:19) and Alex Hulteen (17:40) finished 13th and 14th.
Girls team standings
1. Forest Lake 488.5; 2. Stillwater 461.5; 3. Irondale 397; 4. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 392; 5. Roseville 353; 6. Mounds View 351.5; 7. White Bear Lake 335.5.
Top 5
1. Jordan Parent (FL) 16:46; 2. Amelea Hauer (FL) 18:03; 3. Ella Niznik (FL) 18:36; 4. Annabelle Stang (FL) 18:46; 5. Sydney Peterson (St) 18:50.
Stillwater results
5. Sydney Peterson 18:50; 8. Piper Wilson 19:13; 9. Louisa Ward 19:17; 10. Liv Myers 19:19; 11. Lily Ward 19:53; 17. Emma Bourne 20:20; 21. Amelia Lehman 21:12; 22. Maddy Koltun 21:18; 25. Margaret Swenson 21:30.
Boys team standings
1. Forest Lake 489; 2. Stillwater 445; 3. Irondale 407.5; 4. Roseville 403; 5. White Bear Lake 357; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 352; 7. Mounds View 321.
Top 5
1. Noah Erickson (FL) 15:14; 2. Ethan Erickson (FL) 15:29; 3. Drew Sampson (FL) 15:33; 4. Nick Parent (FL) 15:35; 5. Jonathan Saldin (St) 15:52.
Stillwater results
5. Jonathan Saldin 15:52; 11. Peter Grace 17:12; 13. Tristan Smith 17:19; 14. Alex Hulteen 17:40; 18. Carter Moening 18:16; 19. Sam Tiedke 18:23; 26. Lane Gessler 19:11.
Stillwater sweeps at Phalen
At St. Paul, the Stillwater girls and boys teams prevailed in a 5-kilometer classic race on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Phalen Regional Park.
Peter Grace was the top finisher for the Stillwater boys, who outlasted runner-up Roseville 444.5-436 for the victory while Forest Lake followed in third at 421.5.
Grace finished in 19:44 as the Ponies placed six skiers between 9th and 17th place. Sam Tiedke (19:45) was one spot back in 10th place while Carter Moening (19:47) and Broderick McBride (20:17) finished 12th and 14th.
The Stillwater girls scored 473 points to outdistance runner-up Forest Lake (441) and third-place Park/Woodbury/East Ridge (427.5).
The Ponies featured three of the top four finishers, led by Piper Wilson (20:59) and Louisa Ward (21:10) in first and second place. Emma Bourne (21:58) followed in fourth place for Stillwater and Lily Ward was next in ninth with a time of 22:19.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 444.5; 2. Roseville 436; 3. Forest Lake 421.5; 4. White Bear Lake 418; 5. Irondale 408; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 375.
Top 5
1. Sean Schiferl (PWER) 17:44; 2. Ethan Hebert (FL) 17:59; 3. Declan Rodefeld (Ir) 18:11; 4. Nick Greenlund (Ros) 18:37; 5. Isaac Maruyama (WBL) 18:52.
Stillwater results
9. Peter Grace 19:44; 10. Sam Tiedke 19:45; 12. Carter Moening 19:47; 14. Broderick McBride 20:17; 16. Lane Gessler 20:44; 17. Max Smitten 20:51.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 473; 2. Forest Lake 441; 3. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 427.5; 4. Irondale 416; 5. Roseville 388; 6. White Bear Lake 357.
Top 5
1. Piper Wilson (St) 20:59; 2. Louisa Ward (St) 21:10; 3. Maria Stockinger (FL) 21:35; 4. Emma Bourne (St) 21:58; 5. Elizabeth VanLoon (Ir) 22:02.
Stillwater results
1. Piper Wilson 20:59; 2. Louisa Ward 21:10; 4. Emma Bourne 21:58; 9. Lily Ward 22:19; 16. Amelia Lehman 23:42; 18. Elizabeth Landherr 23:44; 25. Maddy Koltun 24:42; 29. Bailey Holmes 25:08; 30. Stella Powell 25:24.
